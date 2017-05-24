Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan won Manchester United the Europa League in Stockholm, as Jose Mourinho's side defeated Ajax 2-0 to book themselves a spot in next year's Champions League.

It took Pogba just eighteen minutes to open the scoring, with his 25-yard shot taking a large deflection over Davinson Sanchez and looping in over the head of Andre Onana.

After the break, Mkhitaryan acrobatically flicked home Chris Smalling's header, to give United a two goal lead which they preserved for the rest of the match.

The result means Manchester United have qualified for next year's Champions League despite finishing sixth in the Premier League this season.

Ajax vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Ajax vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Andre Onana - 6 Was little he could have done about United's first but could have more assertive for the second.

2/22 Joel Veltman - 6 Got forward well and was quick to press. Solid on the back foot too but could have done more going forward.

3/22 Davinson Sánchez - 6 Guilty of some sloppy passing and decision-making but redeemed himself as the game wore on. Notably impressed with two fantastic recoveries to limit the damage.

4/22 Matthijs de Ligt - 7 Looked far more assured and confident than his older partner. Firm in his challenges and looked remarkably comfortable going up against United's big names. A few mistakes here and there but a promising display in all.

5/22 Jairo Riedewald - 6 Got forward more but his side would have benefited from deliveries.

6/22 Davy Klaassen - 6 Had limited say on the game. Kept the Ajax midfield ticking over but it wasn't to be enough.

7/22 Lasse Schöne - 6 Enjoyed plenty of possession but, like so many of Ajax's players, struggled to make more of it.

8/22 Hakim Ziyech - 6 Did well to open up the game for Ajax with his expansive passing. Unable to offer little more, though.

9/22 Bertrand Traoré - 7 One of the few Ajax players capable of penetrating United's backline. Threatened with his pace and weaving runs. Kept United defence on their toes.

10/22 Kasper Dolberg - 5 An underwhelming evening from the forward. Had very little impact on the game and looked far too isolated. Taken off after the hour mark.

11/22 Amin Younes - 7 Showed his potential early on after getting the better of Herrera with some quick feet. Easy to see what he’s been called up to the Germany squad. Faded as the game wore on though.

12/22 Sergio Romero - 6 Rarely tested by the opponents. Safe pair of hands when called upon.

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 8 A captain's performance from Valencia. Embraced the responsibility of leading out his men and led by example. Made all the right decisions and was rock for the full 90 minutes.

14/22 Chris Smalling - 7 Dominated in the air and impressed with his defensive reading of the game.

15/22 Daley Blind - 7 Held his ground at the back and seemed to enjoy his battles with Ajax's front men. Solid throughout. Passing on point, too.

16/22 Matteo Darmian - 6 Struggled to cope with Traore's pace for much of the match and was beaten on more than one occasion by the forward. Nothing disastrous, though.

17/22 Ander Herrera - 7 Broke up Ajax's play as expected and linked up well with United's players ahead of him.

18/22 Paul Pogba - 8 Enjoyed a strong start and went on to dominate from the centre of the park. A fortunate goal but seized the opportunity to get his shot off. He looked fresh, lively and willing to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

19/22 Juan Mata - 6 Went under the radar somewhat. Stuck to the basics and drew some fouls but nothing standout from the Spaniard.

20/22 Marouane Fellaini - 7 Could have added a third later on in the game but squandered his chance. Aggressive and assured, it was a typical performance from the Belgian.

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 Fulfilled his defensive duties and was a menace going forward. Took his goal to double United's lead.

22/22 Marcus Rashford - 7 Lively start but once Ajax adapted to his pace, the youngster became more isolated. Nonetheless, after United’s second he enjoyed a far greater say on the match with his quick running. Excellent first touch on occasion, too.

Paul Pogba so worthy of praise

Pogba deserves much praise for his performance (AFP)

Every Manchester United player will have struggled with their emotions both in the hours after Monday night’s horrific terrorist attack in their home city, as well as in the hours ahead of this final. Paul Pogba would have been forgiven for struggling even more than most, considering that he is also still grieving the death of his father, Fassou Antoine, who died a fortnight ago and was buried last week.

So it was especially heartening to see the Frenchman – frequently castigated this season – perform so well here, opening the scoring after 18-minutes and dictating the tempo of the game from the middle of the park. He was superb against Crystal Palace on the weekend too, and his maturity and determination deserves so much credit.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan proves his European pedigree

The winger prodded home United's second goal ( Getty )

The Armenian international may have blown hot and cold in the Premier League this season, scoring just four goals in some 24 appearances, but he has frequently come up with the goods in European competition this season. He poked home United’s second goal: five of his last six goals for the club have now come in the Europa League.

The winger was similarly influential in Dortmund’s run to the quarter-finals of the competition last season, netting seven times in 15 matches – only four goals less than he managed in the Bundesliga in double the number of matches. Now he will get his chance to shine in the Champions League for the first time in three years, and United will desperately hope he can maintain his fine form on the big occasion.

Jose Mourinho’s gamble pays off

Mourinho's European gamble paid off ( Getty )

For a manager known for frequently playing it safe out on the pitch, far more content to conserve a one-goal lead than pile on the pressure, Jose Mourinho gambled an awful lot on this tournament. The United manager essentially wrote off his team’s hopes of finishing in the top-four to instead focus almost exclusively on winning the Europa League.

His high-risk gamble paid off. United have hardly thrilled in this tournament, but now they have won it, and their reward is a place in next season’s Champions League. For now they can celebrate their success, but if the rumours are true and Antoine Griezmann does arrive this summer, even more will be demanded of Mourinho’s team next season.

Kasper Dolberg struggles to impress

Dolberg failed to make an impression ( Getty )

A statistic to summarise Kasper Dolberg’s performance in this European final: his first touch of the ball was from the restart after Ajax conceded to United in the 18th minute. It didn’t get much better for the 19-year-old. He went on to touch the ball only 15 more times, and was hauled off mid-way through the second-half.

It was a very disappointing performance for the teenager, who has lit up the Eredivisie with 16 goals for Ajax this season. Matthijs de Ligt, two years younger than Dolberg, was another to have a difficult night at the office in Stockholm. But this Ajax team is exceptionally young and they will be all the better for this experience come next season.

United’s experience comes to the fore

United were too wily for Ajax ( Getty )

Ajax’s inexperience at this level was shown up in ruthless fashion by Manchester United, whose big-name players – the likes of Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Daley Blind – all delivered when it mattered.

Perhaps surprisingly, for most of this match United enjoyed just 32% possession, with Ajax moving the ball around nicely at times. But they had absolutely no penetrative edge and so United were more than content for them to make sideways pass after sideways pass without ever truly threatening. In the end, United were simply too shrewd and pragmatic for their opponents.