  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. European

Manchester United vs Zorya Luhansk player ratings: How did Jose Mourinho's men fare?

Who impressed at Old Trafford?

Manchester United vs Zorya Luhansk player ratings

Manchester United vs Zorya Luhansk player ratings

  • 1/11 Sergio Romero - 6 out of 10

    Only tested into action on one occasion in the match and didn’t let his side down.

  • 2/11 Timothy Fosu-Mensah - 7

    An energetic performance from the full-back. Got well forward down the right and was a key part of United’s goal.

  • 3/11 Chris Smalling - 6

    Marshalled the United defence well but let down at times by a few weak passes.

  • 4/11 Eric Bailly - 7

    Read the game well and put in some key interceptions using his pace pace to keep out the visitors’ frontline line.

  • 5/11 Marcos Rojo - 5

    A weak game from him. His passing game was off and he was slow to get back on occasion. Nearly cost his side a goal as a result.

  • 6/11 Marouane Fellaini - 6

    Was at his best when he broke up opposesion play and handed possession back to United’s players. At his worst when he conceded reckless free-kicks in dangerous areas.

  • 7/11 Paul Pogba - 5

    Distribution was impressive early on and he delivered some dangerous balls into the box but faded as the game went on. Lazy defending let him down.

  • 8/11 Jesse Lingard - 7

    Threatened with his clever and well-timed runs in and around the box. Linked up well with those around him.

  • 9/11 Juan Mata - 6

    Created chances with a series of well-worked balls in behind the opposition defence but missed his own opportunities in front of goal. Another player to drift out of the game.

  • 10/11 Marcus Rashford - 6

    Started brightly with his pace but looked lacklustre as the game dragged on.

  • 11/11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 7

    Dropped back cleverly at times to create space for those around him, especially in the first half. Took his goal well. Used his height and physical presence to his advantage throughout.

Manchester United secured their first Europa Leauge victory of the 2016/17 campaign as they beat Zorya Luhansk 1-0 at Old Trafford. 

It was a slow game of football as Jose Mourinho's men struggled to break down a well-organised defence that remained defiant in the face of United's overwhelming possession.

Marcus Rashford came closest in the first half as his volleyed attempt from inside the penalty area hit the woodwork. United continued to look for a way through but the first half draw to a close all-square.

Read more

Ibrahimovic header saves United from embarrasment

The second half began in a similar vein with United enjoying the lion's share of possession - but still they could not capitalise.

It was only after Wayne Rooney's introduction with 20 minutes to go that the home side finally found their break through. 

Neat play down the right ended with Timothy Fosu-Mensah pulling back for Rooney and while the substitute could only hit his effort into the ground, it threw Zorya's goalkeeper off balance gifting Zlatan Ibrahimovic an open goal to fire home a close-range header.

Two weeks on from opening their maiden group stage campaign in the competition with defeat at Feyenoord, Mourinho conceded his side could ill afford to falter against Thursday's relatively unknown Ukrainian opponents.

While they may not have faltered, the performance against Zorya has asked more questions than it answered.

So who impressed for the home side? Take a look at the above gallery for United's player ratings.

Comments