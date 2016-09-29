Manchester United secured their first Europa Leauge victory of the 2016/17 campaign as they beat Zorya Luhansk 1-0 at Old Trafford.

It was a slow game of football as Jose Mourinho's men struggled to break down a well-organised defence that remained defiant in the face of United's overwhelming possession.

Marcus Rashford came closest in the first half as his volleyed attempt from inside the penalty area hit the woodwork. United continued to look for a way through but the first half draw to a close all-square.

The second half began in a similar vein with United enjoying the lion's share of possession - but still they could not capitalise.

It was only after Wayne Rooney's introduction with 20 minutes to go that the home side finally found their break through.

Neat play down the right ended with Timothy Fosu-Mensah pulling back for Rooney and while the substitute could only hit his effort into the ground, it threw Zorya's goalkeeper off balance gifting Zlatan Ibrahimovic an open goal to fire home a close-range header.

Two weeks on from opening their maiden group stage campaign in the competition with defeat at Feyenoord, Mourinho conceded his side could ill afford to falter against Thursday's relatively unknown Ukrainian opponents.

While they may not have faltered, the performance against Zorya has asked more questions than it answered.

