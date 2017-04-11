  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. European

Marc Bartra injury: Dortmund defender undergoes surgery following explosives attack on team bus

A Borussia Dortmund spokesman has announced that Bartra has been taken to hospital for sugery on a broken wrist after an attack on the team's bus ahead of a Champions League match

Click to follow
The Independent Football

Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

  • 1/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

    Dortmund player was injured following explosions near the team bus ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco.

    Bongarts/Getty Images

  • 2/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

    North Rhine-Westphalia police spokesman Gunnar Wortmann told The Associated Press Tuesday that there were "three explosions near the team bus as they left the hotel to go to the stadium" and that "there was one player injured inside and damage to a window."

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 3/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

    Dortmund said the player was "in safety" and that "there is no danger in and around the stadium."

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 4/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

    In a statement, police say there was an explosion after 7 p.m. local time.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

    The chief executive of a German soccer team Borussia Dortmund says player Marc Bartra was injured on the arm and hand when three explosions went off near the team bus.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 6/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

    Dortmund Chief Executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said the injuries to the Spanish defender Tuesday night are "nothing life-threatening."

    Getty Images

  • 7/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

    Dortmund police spokeswoman Nina Vogt says investigators do not yet know the source of the explosions that went off as the team was preparing to leave their hotel for a match against Monaco.

    Getty Images

  • 8/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

    The chief executive of German soccer team Borussia Dortmund says police informed him that the explosives that went off near the team bus were hidden by the exit of a hotel and detonated as the bus passed.

    Getty Images

  • 9/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

    Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki says the team bus had just pulled out of a hotel driveway at about 7:15 p.m. when it was rocked by an explosion.

    Getty Images

  • 10/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

    Buerki told Swiss daily Blick on Tuesday night that "there was a huge bang, literally an explosion" that sent glass flying about.

    Getty Images

  • 11/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

    Bongarts/Getty Images

  • 12/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

    Police in the German city of Dortmund say investigators "are working on the assumption" that the explosions that rocked a professional soccer team's bus were caused by "serious explosive devices."

    Bongarts/Getty Images

  • 13/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

    Dortmund police said the devices that went off near the bus as German team Borussia Dortmund was leaving its hotel for a match Tuesday night "may have been hidden in a hedge near a parking area."

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 14/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

    The Champions League quarterfinal first leg game between Dortmund and Monaco was called off and rescheduled for Wednesday.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 15/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

    The police chief for the German city of Dortmund says it's not clear yet who was behind the explosions that rocked a bus carrying the Borussia Dortmund soccer team and left a player injured.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 16/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

    A spokesman at the already crowded stadium informed fans of the cancellation, saying that "there is no reason for panic here at the stadium."

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 17/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

    Bongarts/Getty Images

  • 18/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

    Dortmund Police Chief Gregor Lange told reporters late Tuesday that police decided at an early stage that the soccer team was the target of the explosions and are not excluding any possible angles in their investigation.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 19/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion

    A prosecutor says a letter found outside the hotel the team bus was departing from when the explosions happened "takes responsibility for the act."

    AFP/Getty Images

A Borussia Dortmund spokesman has announced that Marc Bartra is being operated on for a broken wrist, after “an attack using serious explosives” was launched on the team’s coach ahead of their Champions League match against Monaco.

Dortmund’s match against Monaco had to be postponed until Wednesday evening because of an attack on the team bus, as it made its way to the Westfalenstadion for the first-leg of the quarter-final match.

German police say the bus was then hit by three blasts from devices planted in bushes at the roadside, close to the team’s hotel.

  • Read more

Dortmund game postponed after bus explosions injure Bartra

Borussia Dortmund’s official Twitter account later confirmed that debris from the explosion had caused Bartra to break his right wrist, with the 26-year-old undergoing surgery late on Tuesday night.

Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki was sat alongside Bartra in the back row of the coach and told reporters that players were “hit by fragments” after the explosion.

roman-burki.jpg
Goalkeeper Roman Buerki was sat next to Bartra (Bongarts/Getty)

"The bus turned into the main street, when there was a huge boom, a real explosion," Sky television quoted Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki as saying.

"I was sitting in the back row next to Marc Bartra, hit by fragments ... after the bang, we all ducked."

marc-bartra-dortmund.jpg
Bartra moved to Dortmund from Barcelona last summer (Getty)

Buerki explained that Bartra was hit by shards of glass from the broken back window.

He says players ducked for cover, wondering if there would be more explosions and added that police were at the scene quickly.

He told Blick: "We're all shocked. Nobody thought about a football match in the minutes after that."

Comments