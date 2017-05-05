Marcus Rashford displayed a welcoming blend of confidence and arrogance in the seconds before his match-winning goal that gave Manchester United a 1-0 buffer heading into their Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo.

United once again looked to be heading for a frustrating draw despite dominating both possession and the number of chances created at the Estadio de Balaidos. That was until they were awarded a free-kick just outside the Vigo area in the 67th minute, and despite Paul Pogba being the recognised set-piece taker in the side, Rashford stepped up.

The young England striker deceived Vigo goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez, who took a step to his left to try and cover the space behind the wall, as Rashford curled the ball to the ‘keeper’s right to secure a 1-0 victory that puts United in control heading into next week’s second leg.

Having allowed Rashford to take the free-kick, Pogba revealed after the game that the striker had told him he would score it seconds before taking it, something that left the world’s most expensive player impressed.

“On the pitch, we don't look at the age. He's been doing great this season and we trust him,” Pogba told BT Sport after the match.

“When he took that free-kick, he told me he was going to score and he put it in so that's the most important thing.

“We had a lot of chances, it's happened a lot of times this season, but we have to carry on working on it and keep creating chances.”

2/12 Sergio Romero - 7 out of 10 Made a superb diving save to deny Sisto, whose long-range shot was deflected off the leg of Valencia. Confidently deal with a number of crosses. Getty Images

3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Was barely able to get forward. Had a tough night against Sisto, Celta Vigo's exciting young Danish winger, who was quick enough to show Valencia a clean pair of heels on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Another impressive performance from the powerful centre-back. Particularly impressive considering he had only just returned from injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/12 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Allowed Iago Aspas to wriggle clear in the box on more than one occasion. But played out from the back well: his greatest strength. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Quietly and effectively went about his business, although like Valencia, struggled to get forward and join the attack. Made a crucial interception in the first-half to deny Aspas. Man Utd via Getty Images

7/12 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 A poor display in the middle of the pitch. His distribution was frequently found wanting and picked up a needless yellow in the first-half. He was then lucky not to be sent off late on in the second-half, when he barged over Cabral. AFP/Getty Images

8/12 Ander Herrera - 7 out of 10 A typically busy Herrera performance with a number of important tackles, interceptions and clearances. Got the better of his Celta counterpart, Hernandez. Getty Images

9/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10 Another divisive performance from United's record signing. Many felt the Frenchman failed to seize control of the match. Bit impressed in bursts and his though-ball to Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a thing of beauty. Getty Images

10/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Another disappointing performance from the academy graduate. Spurned two glorious chances: first having a shot saved from point-blank range and then blasting a half-volley wide. AFP/Getty Images

11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Was having something of a frustrating evening until he opened the scoring. But what a goal. After winning the free-kick with a purposeful run forward, he stepped up to curl the set-piece home. Getty Images

12/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10 An industrious performance from the winger. No player on the pitch made as many tackles as him, which is remarkable for a forward. Missed a gilt-edged first-half opportunity, though. AFP/Getty Images

Pogba made reference to United’s wasted chances as it has been a running theme throughout this season, with United drawing seventeen matches in all competitions this season, something that has seen them slip out of the Premier League top four and require a focus on the Europa League in order to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

United’s Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera, who hails from the northern Basque region of Bilbao, urged caution though and stressed that Vigo remain a dangerous side ahead of the second leg.

“It's not so easy to control the game against this team, they score almost every game,” Herrera said. “They have a lot of creative players and we have controlled the game.

“We have created a few good chances and Marcus scored a fantastic goal.

Ander Herrera is refusing to rule Celta Vigo out of the second leg (Getty)

“We have to play at Old Trafford but we have done nothing yet, we have to play another 90 minutes and they are a good team.

“We have to respect them because it is the first time they have played a European semi-final in their history and they are going to give everything at Old Trafford.”