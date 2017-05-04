Jose Mourinho says that Marcus Rashford’s “impossible-to-save” free-kick against Celta Vigo was the result of hours of work on the training ground, that reflects his young forward’s “love” for the game.

The 19-year-old won Manchester United’s Europa League semi-final first leg away to Celta thanks to a brilliant 66th-minute strike that curled away from goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez’s grasp, and represented the first set-piece goal of Rashford’s career. Mourinho said that he had been regularly staying behind after training to practice free-kicks, meaning such an effort was no surprise.

“He's a 19-year-old kid in love with football,” the United boss said. “He works, he's mature and what matters is not his age but his quality.

1/12 Manchester United player ratings How did United's players perform in the first-leg of their Europa League semi-final? AFP/Getty Images

2/12 Sergio Romero - 7 out of 10 Made a superb diving save to deny Sisto, whose long-range shot was deflected off the leg of Valencia. Confidently deal with a number of crosses. Getty Images

3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Was barely able to get forward. Had a tough night against Sisto, Celta Vigo's exciting young Danish winger, who was quick enough to show Valencia a clean pair of heels on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Another impressive performance from the powerful centre-back. Particularly impressive considering he had only just returned from injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/12 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Allowed Iago Aspas to wriggle clear in the box on more than one occasion. But played out from the back well: his greatest strength. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Quietly and effectively went about his business, although like Valencia, struggled to get forward and join the attack. Made a crucial interception in the first-half to deny Aspas. Man Utd via Getty Images

7/12 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 A poor display in the middle of the pitch. His distribution was frequently found wanting and picked up a needless yellow in the first-half. He was then lucky not to be sent off late on in the second-half, when he barged over Cabral. AFP/Getty Images

8/12 Ander Herrera - 7 out of 10 A typically busy Herrera performance with a number of important tackles, interceptions and clearances. Got the better of his Celta counterpart, Hernandez. Getty Images

9/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10 Another divisive performance from United's record signing. Many felt the Frenchman failed to seize control of the match. Bit impressed in bursts and his though-ball to Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a thing of beauty. Getty Images

10/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Another disappointing performance from the academy graduate. Spurned two glorious chances: first having a shot saved from point-blank range and then blasting a half-volley wide. AFP/Getty Images

11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Was having something of a frustrating evening until he opened the scoring. But what a goal. After winning the free-kick with a purposeful run forward, he stepped up to curl the set-piece home. Getty Images

12/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10 An industrious performance from the winger. No player on the pitch made as many tackles as him, which is remarkable for a forward. Missed a gilt-edged first-half opportunity, though. AFP/Getty Images

“He worked really hard and caused them problems. He had a fantastic shot in the first half, and then that beautiful save. Then the free-kick is work. He works every day, he loves to work. Sometimes the training is finished with the group, and he keeps individual work with my assistant. The free-kick is really well taken, and I think the goalkeeper has no chance with it.

“He trains a lot. He trains, and practices, he enjoys the extra work. Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] is not here. That [free-kick] position is not Paul [Pogba]’s favourite position, so he took it. It's a great fee-kick because the ball moves really really fast, the goalkeeper makes a little movement, and I think with the speed of the ball it's impossible to save.”

Rashford stole the show against Celta Vigo ( Getty )

Celta Vigo manager Eduardo Berizzo was equally effusive about Rashford’s match-winning contribution.

“He’s really fast and extremely dangerous. In the first half, we lost a few balls, Manchester found their pace and the goal came when we were playing some of our best football.”