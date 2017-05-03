Eyebrows were raised across Europe last summer when Juventus spent €90million on a 28-year-old Gonzalo Higuain and gave a big three-year deal to 33-year-old Dani Alves. But not last night in Monaco, when the two expensive veterans combined to put Juventus on the glistening brink of the Champions League final.

Two brilliant Alves assists and two expert Higuain finishes gave Juventus a 2-0 lead that they will surely defend when the two sides meet in Turin next Tuesday night. This was an absolute vindication of Juventus’ decision to spend big on those two players, adding to what is already a team bursting with experience.

But Higuain and Alves epitomised the qualities that marked this whole Juventus side here. The nous, the intelligence, the efficiency and the control, all against a side bursting with youthful energy. Yes, they had to defend for long spells but they are pretty good at that too. Gianluigi Buffon, more experienced and more important than anyone, had to make half a dozen saves to make. But he made them and Juventus emerged with a clean sheet too.

Dani Alves was superb for the visitors ( Getty )

It was a desperately frustrating evening for Monaco who gave everything, and have certainly been the most watchable team in Europe this season. Kylian Mbappe was as lively as ever, and could have scored twice. Falcao, Fabinho and Bernardo Silva impressed too but ultimately there was a gulf of experience and nous here, and Monaco were on the wrong side of it.

This was the best defence Monaco have faced on their run, a long way from the Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund sides who they overwhelmed in the last two rounds. Max Allegri went for extra security, too, with Dani Alves playing on the right wing, instead of at right-back, giving Juventus an extra option.

And still, even against opposition this good, Monaco continued to create chances. After weathering an early storm they cut through with every break. Kylian Mbappe’s near post movement is precociously good for his age. He headed one chance straight at Gianluigi Buffon and was denied again after meeting Nabil Dirar’s cross.

Monaco could not break down Juventus ' defence ( Getty )

At 39 years old Buffon is more desperate to get to the final than anyone and here he was, keeping his team in the tie from the start. He scrambled to tip Radamel Falcao’s header wide before Kamil Glik should have done better with his.

Monaco could have been 4-0 up, but they were not. Up against a team this crammed with nous, that is a risk. And they were punished by a staggeringly accomplished away goal on the half hour. Paulo Dybala, back on the half-way line, flicked the ball inside to Gonzalo Higuain. He slid a pass through to Alves, bounding down the right, inside Glik. Alves held off the challenge, held onto the ball, then backheeled it into space, just inside the box. He knew Higuain was running there, and the Argentinean swept the ball into the bottom corner of the net. It was probably the greatest one-two ever played, given the stakes.

Buffon may yet play in his third final ( Getty )

How could Monaco respond to that in the second half? They only way they know how: with enterprising expansive inventive football. They pushed Juventus back and started to pick passes. Silva threaded through Falcao, but he could not beat Buffon from close range. Mbappe had one effort blocked and was inches away from turning in Dirar’s cross from the right.

It felt, for a minute or two, as if the game was in the balance. At least it did until Juventus killed it. Again, it was Higuain and Alves, their two expensive veterans, who combined to put the tie beyond doubt. Again, Dybala started it, releasing Alves racing away down the right. He looked up and swung in a perfect cross. The ball looped over Glik at the far post and Higuain slid in, knocking it past Subasic and in. Juventus had their second unanswered away goal, not a bad position to be in.

Of course Monaco came back and when Joao Moutinho was brought on they had even more technical quality in midfield. He nearly set up his protégé Silva but he could not get his effort on target at the near post. They passed and passed and passed, looking for a way through. But it was never enough, not against Juventus, this strong, this clever and this determined. It is their time now and these Monaco players will have to wait.

Monaco (4-4-2): Subasic; Dirar, Glik, Jemerson, Sidibe; Silva (Toure, 81), Fabinho, Bakayoko (Moutinho, 67), Lemar (Germain, 67); Mbappe, Falcao

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Pjanic, Marchisio; Alves, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain (Cuadrado, 77)