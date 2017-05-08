Serie A giants Napoli have become the first football club in the world to partner with dating app Tinder.

The unusual move, confirm on Monday, will also see Napoli's Polish international striker Arkadiusz Milik set up on the app - giving fans a chance to hook up with the 23-year-old centre-forward.

Having just returned from a long-term injury, fans will be able to find Milik on the app and send him a message.

Popstars like Conor Maynard have also appeared on the app

The Pole will then pick his four favourites, and invite the fans to meet him in person.

“I’m really proud to be part of this unique and innovative initiative with Tinder,” said the striker. “Technology brings people together, just like sports, and I look forward to starting this new adventure.”

“We are happy to support Arek Milik and SSC Napoli,” said David Wyler, Tinder’s vice president of partnerships. “Tinder is first and foremost a platform for meeting new people. We look forward to connecting fans with their favourite player.”