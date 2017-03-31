Barcelona superstar Neymar has been accused, along with his family, of being “traitors” by the founding partner of a Brazilian investment group who insisted the forward cannot be a role model for children because of what he’s done.

Delcir Sonda is a partner of DIS who invested around £1.25m in Neymar and owned a 40 per cent stake in the player when he was sold to Barcelona from Santos for a deal in excess of €86m in 2013.

However, as the transfer fee was concealed by Barca, Santos and Neymar’s parents, DIS were shorted out of money from the deal.

The investment group filed a complaint over the transfer afterwards which has led to the Brazilian and those involved standing trial on corruption charges.

DIS received 40 per cent of €17.1m when Neymar moved to Spain but they feel they should have instead received 40 per cent of the total transfer fee.

“He can't be an example to our children,” an emotional Sondo said, speaking publically for the first time.

“We trusted Neymar. We were brought in by his father and [his agent] Wagner Ribeiro in 2008 and we negotiated.

“We participated in the auction to buy this boy. Kia [Joorabchian] wanted to take him to Chelsea. But I invested in him, in his future, we bet on him before his professional debut.

“We invested R$5.5 million [€1.63m], we made friends with the family, we paid for trips to London for his dad and Jerusalem for the family. How can this kid say he doesn't know me? I was stabbed in the back.

“We trusted his word. I am a serious businessman, not a traitor. I only invested for the good of sport. Sincerely, to enter into a farce like this... We are serious and we invest in social, kids, the elderly. We started from the bottom and got here with a lot of sweat.

“He visited my family's home and I attended his, I was betrayed by Neymar, his dad and his mum. Neymar, his parents and Barcelona designed a scam. Fake contracts, secret lawyers. DIS was a victim of stellionate and private corruption, according to Spanish law.

“I want justice!”