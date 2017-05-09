Neymar’s Barcelona future has been thrust into further doubt after he was reportedly involved in an altercation with assistant manager Juan Carlos Unzue.

Unzue is the favourite to replace Luis Enrique when the Spaniard leaves the Nou Camp at the end of the season, and told Neymar to “focus more on his football” according to Mundo Deportivo.

The training ground incident occurred when Unzue was discussing tactics with the Brazilian superstar after tensions grew as he continued to highlight things Neymar was doing incorrectly.

As the war of words escalated, other members of staff we forced to step in and separate the pair, with Neymar reportedly leaving the training ground visibly upset at what had happened.

Neither Neymar nor Barcelona have commented on the incident but it could spell another problem for the 25-year-old who is reportedly already considering a move away from the club after his problems with the legal system and the controversy surrounding his move from Santos.

Unzue is Enrique’s right-hand man and carries a lot of weight within the backroom staff and the club and could well succeed his manager this summer.

However, Unzue is not one to mince his words and it is not the first time he has been involved in a heated debate with one of his players, with goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, defender Samuel Umtiti and midfielder Ivan Rakitic all facing off with him.