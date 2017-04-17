Neymar has insisted that every Barcelona player remains convinced they can still qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League.
Barcelona were soundly beaten by Juventus in the first-leg of their quarter-final clash, with a brace from Paulo Dybala as well as a goal from Giorgio Chiellini giving the Italians a 3-0 win in Turin.
That means Barcelona will have to score at least three goals at the Nou Camp if they are to win the tie, just weeks after they thrashed PSG 6-1 at home to overturn a four-goal comeback.
Juventus vs Barcelona player ratings
-
1/22 Gianluigi Buffon - 8 out of 10
39 and as good as ever. Denied Andrés Iniesta in the first-half with a superb close-range stop.
AFP/Getty
-
2/22 Dani Alves - 8 out of 10
An imperious performance against his old team. Strong going forward and solid at the back. Could have done better with an injury-time chance, though.
Getty
-
3/22 Leonardo Bonucci - 7 out of 10
Fantastic at the back alongside Chiellini and confident bringing the ball out from the back.
Getty
-
4/22 Giorgio Chiellini - 8 out of 10
A rock in defence and a threat going forward to boot. Monstered Mascherano at the backpost to score his side's third.
Getty
-
5/22 Alex Sandro - 8 out of 10
Sandro's first-half stats: 100% of tackles won, 100% of aerial duels won, 100% of take-ons completed. Immense.
Getty
-
6/22 Miralem Pjanic - 7 out of 10
A threat driving forward but also so strong when the opposition are in possession. His positional play is superb.
AFP/Getty
-
7/22 Sami Khedira - 7 out of 10
Unfortunate to be booked and his passing wasn't as good as it usually is. But still a strong performance.
Getty
-
8/22 Juan Cuadrado - 7 out of 10
A constant nuisance on the wing although his tendency to cut inside after beating his man is frustrating.
Getty
-
9/22 Paulo Dybala - 9 out of 10
Outstanding. Scored two sublime first-time goals and evidenced why he is one of Europe's most in demand players.
AFP/Getty
-
10/22 Mario Mandzukic - 7 out of 10
Got under the skin of the opposition and dominated Sergi Roberto down the wing.
Getty
-
11/22 Gonzalo Higuain - 6 out of 10
Not his finest game. Missed two presentable opportunities although he did link up well with Dybala.
Getty
-
12/22 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen - 6 out of 10
Not at fault for any of Juventus' goals. But twice parried the ball back into danger when he would have been better turning it around the post for a corner.
AFP/Getty
-
13/22 Gerard Pique - 6 out of 10
Failed to make a single tackle all match.
AFP/Getty
-
14/22 Samuel Umtiti - 6 out of 10
Made a number of important clearances although was caught in possession at the start of the second-half.
Getty
-
15/22 Jeremy Mathieu - 5 out of 10
Arguably Barcelona's poorest player. Successfully targeted by the Juventus attack.
Getty
-
16/22 Javier Mascherano - 5 out of 10
Failed to mark Chiellini from a corner, which directly led to the third Juventus goal.
Getty
-
17/22 Sergi Roberto - 6 out of 10
Struggled against Mandzukic. Dani Alves would have done a far better job...
Getty
-
18/22 Andres Iniesta - 6 out of 10
Spurned Barcelona's best chance of the match. Tired late on.
AFP/Getty
-
19/22 Ivan Rakitic - 6 out of 10
Largely anonymous. His passing left a lot to be desired.
AFP/Getty
-
20/22 Lionel Messi - 7 out of 10
Playing in a deeper position, tried in vain to set up one of his team-mates. Played one of the passes of the season to set up Iniesta, whose shot was saved.
AFP/Getty
-
21/22 Luis Suarez - 6 out of 10
A difficult night for Suarez, who battled hard but lacked his usual quality in the penalty area.
AFP/Getty
-
22/22 Neymar - 5 out of 10
Needed a big performance after his mindless red-card against Malaga. Didn't deliver.
AFP/Getty
And Neymar is confident Barcelona can replicate the feat when they welcome Massimiliano Allegri's team to the Nou Camp on Wednesday.
“We have to believe we can do it,” Neymar said to Canal Esporte Interativo. “We can be behind any team, but at Barcelona it's always the same: We can do it.
“If everything goes well, another comeback will happen, I believe in the team and in our potential.
“Everything is lost, so we have nothing to lose and everything to win."
Neymar also sought to praise Juventus ahead of the second-leg, acknowledging that the Serie A champions are a strong team.
“Juventus are a great team, very well structured, so it will be difficult to have to turn the tie,” he added.
“It is the same as the situation against the PSG. We have a one percent chance of qualifying and the remaining 99 per cent is work, faith and, god willing, goals. They are going to arrive.”
Barcelona’s chances of winning the tie will surely be boosted by the news that Juventus could be without forward Paulo Dybala, the hero of the first-leg in Turin.
The Argentina international limped off early in the second half of Juve's 2-0 win at Pescara with an ankle injury.
“He's taken a knock and twisted it a little but there's still four days, we have to be optimistic,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said.
Allegri also promised that Juventus wouldn't fall into the same trap of sitting back against Barcelona on Wednesday — an approach that doomed PSG.
“Our aim is not to score just one goal, but to get at least two,” Allegri said.
Barcelona will meanwhile get Sergio Busquets back after he was suspended from the first leg.
