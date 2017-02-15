Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has furiously claimed his team “could have stood on our heads” against Paris Saint-Germain and yet still “it would have been the same result” following his team’s shock 4-0 Champions League defeat.

The Spanish team were stunned by PSG in the first-leg of their Round of 16 clash, with goals from Angel di Maria, Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani leaving Barcelona with a mountain to climb in the return fixture.

It leaves Luis Enrique’s side on the verge of failing to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2007, when they were beaten on away goals in the first knockout round by a Craig Bellamy inspired Liverpool team.

Speaking to Catalan television station TV3, an animated Enrique sought to take responsibility for the poor performance of his team, before snapping at the interviewer for suggesting he had not made any tactical changes during the match.

Luis Enrique's side were comprehensively outplayed by PSG ( Getty Images)

“I'm responsible for this so don't look for anyone else to blame, but I don't like the tone and I would have liked the same treatment all the times we have won, that I am getting tonight when we haven't,” he complained.

The interview came to a swift conclusion when the interviewer suggested that Enrique had sat on his hands during the second-half, with the coach angrily replying “You can tell that you didn't watch the game," before storming off in the direction of the Barcelona dressing room.

Enrique managed to calm himself down for his post-match press conference appearance later that evening, where he attempted to reassure supporters that all hope was not yet lost.

Lionel Messi was anonymous as PSG ran Barca ragged (AFP/ Getty Images)

“At half-time we were 2-0 down which was a very bad result,” he said.

“Then the third came very soon afterwards. We can't say we were surprised because at this stage of the Champions League the players know what they are up against.

“Half the game is still left. I have not lost all hope. We don't need four goals we need five but why are we not going to dream that we can do it?”