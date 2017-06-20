Uefa clears RB Leipzig and FC Salzburg for Champions League despite Red Bull link

Uefa have ruled to allow both RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg to play in the Champions League next season, opening the door to the prospect of the two partner clubs facing each other this season.

Both teams are funded by Red Bull and Uefa has detailed rules against two clubs with close ties playing in the same competition. But after a month-long investigation from Uefa, and serious behind-the-scenes changes at the two clubs, Uefa ruled they had done enough. RB Leipzig will play in the group stage, Red Bull Salzburg in the second qualifying round.

After RB Leipzig finished second in the German Bundesliga and Salzburg won the Austrian title, both teams submitted paperwork to Uefa to prove that they were not in breach of article 5 of the Champions League regulations, relating to ‘the integrity of the competition’.

That rule is to stop teams under “common control” from playing in the same competition, meaning no individual or group can exert control over two teams. Uefa’s investigatory chamber initially thought that the two sides were too organisationally linked to be able to play against one another.

Over the course of this month Leipzig and Salzburg have proven to Uefa that they have untangled themselves from one another. What have been described as “significant and substantial changes” have seen individuals with influence at both clubs step down to focus on one or the other, rather than the two.

The adjudicatory chamber of Uefa’s Club Financial Control Body said that after “several important governance and structural changes” that they now accepted that “no individual or legal entity had anymore a decisive influence” over both clubs. That meant that both teams were now accepted into the next Champions League season.

Duje Caleta-Car in action for Red Bull Salzburg ( Getty )

The decision may be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the next 10 days. Had Uefa found differently, and Leipzig been banned from the Champions League, then their automatic group stage place would have gone to 1899 Hoffenheim, whose Champions League play-off round place would have gone to FC Koln. But both clubs told The Independent they would not be appealing.

“We are absolutely fine with the decision”, said a Hoffenheim spokesman. “After our best season in Bundesliga History we are looking forward to the Champions League play-offs in August.”

“We won’t appeal this case, it is not our business” an FC Koln spokesman said. “We are very happy having qualified for the Europa League for the first time in 25 years.”