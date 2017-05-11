Zinedine Zidane said it will be “special” to play against his old club Juventus in the Champions League final, but that Real Madrid are “the club of his life”.

The French star’s side got through to the Cardiff showpiece after he said they were made to “suffer” in their semi-final second leg at the Vicente Calderon with Atletico Madrid, who scored two early goals in the first 16 minutes to make it a mere 3-2 on aggregate, before Isco scored a clinching strike just before half-time.

Zidane hailed the resilience of Real in reaching their third final in four years.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid player ratings







22 show all Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid player ratings









































1/22 Jan Oblak – 6 out of 10 AFP/Getty Images

2/22 Jose Maria Gimenez – 6 Getty Images

3/22 Diego Godin – 6 AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Stefan Savic – 6 AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Filipe Luis – 6 AFP/Getty Images

6/22 Gabi – 7 AFP/Getty Images

7/22 Saul Niguez – 7 Getty Images

8/22 Koke – 6 AFP/Getty Images

9/22 Yannick Carrasco – 8 AFP/Getty Images

10/22 Fernando Torres – 6 AFP/Getty Images

11/22 Antoine Griezmann – 7 Getty Images

12/22 Keylor Navas – 7 AFP/Getty Images

13/22 Danilo – 5 AFP/Getty Images

14/22 Sergio Ramos – 6 Getty Images

15/22 Raphael Varane – 6 AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Marcelo – 7 Getty Images

17/22 Casemiro – 6 AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Toni Kroos – 7 AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Luka Modric – 7 Bongarts/Getty Images

20/22 Isco – 8 Getty Images

21/22 Karim Benzema – 7 AFP/Getty Images

22/22 Cristiano Ronaldo – 6 AFP/Getty Images

“We knew we were going to suffer after the first 20 to 25 minutes. They came out very well, and we didn’t. In the last 15 of the first half, we started to play and with the quality of [Karim] Benzema, Toni [Kroos] and Isco, we scored.

“In the second half, we were much better. I’m very happy to reach the final. It’s a long road, and to do it two years in a row, you have to congratulate this squad.

“It will of course be special to play Juventus because they were a club very important to me as a player, and a club that also gave me everything. Now I am with Real Madrid, the club of my life, and it will be a beautiful final.

“They [Juventus] deserved to the final, and so did we,” he added. “I am content and proud to be in the final. It shows I’m doing something right as a manager, but with this squad, all of them are doing something phenomenal. The credit goes to the squad, they are the ones on the pitch, they are the ones who play, who fight, who always do the maximum on the pitch. But we haven’t won anything yet.”