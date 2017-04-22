Zinedine Zidane insists El Clasico result won't be 'decisive' in title race

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane does not see the outcome of Sunday's match against Barcelona as "decisive".

LaLiga pacesetters Real have a three-point lead over the Catalan giants - and a game in hand - going into the El Clasico showdown at the Bernabeu.

Zidane's men are in good shape ahead of the contest, having set up a Champions League semi-final against city rivals Atletico with an aggregate win over Bayern Munich.

El Clasico's most memorable matches







1/5 Barcelona 0 Real Madrid 0, November 2002 It may have ended goalless, but this particular contest was more notable for what happened off the pitch - specifically, a few yards away from the corner flag. On Luis Figo's return to the Nou Camp after switching allegiances to Real Madrid, he was greeted with a severed pig's head, thrown by an angry cule.

2/5 Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 3, November 2005 "This was not just a dazzling victory for Barcelona, it was also a complete humiliation of their arch rivals," wrote Patrick McCurdy in The Independent. Ronaldinho, by some distance the world's best player at the time, was on magical form - so good, he earned an ovation from the Bernabeu.

3/5 Barcelona 3 Real Madrid 3, March 2007 The night when a young Barcelona player shunned 'the next Maradona' tag and proved there's only one Lionel Messi. A superb hat-trick confirmed what everyone at La Masia already knew: this kid could be the greatest ever.

4/5 Barcelona 5 Real Madrid 0, November 2010 Jose Mourinho's Clasico debut was one to forget. After conquering Barça with Internazionale in those epic Champions League semi-finals, he could not repeat the trick on his next visit to the Nou Camp and saw his side shellacked 5-0.

5/5 Barcelona 3 Real Madrid 2, August 2011 The next summer, tensions on the touchlines boiled over as Mourinho infamously poked the late Tito Vilanova in the eye during a touchline brawl during a Spanish Super Cup match.

Yet the Frenchman told a press conference ahead of the match: "We'll need to start the game strongly and give it our all.

"Whatever happens, this will not be a decisive clash. We've got seven finals still to play and tomorrow is the first of those. We'll take it game by game because every single one is crucial."

Zidane said: "There are people who think we're over-confident but that's not the case. We're fully focused and not looking any further ahead."

"I don't think about our opposition, I focus on us. There's always pressure, but it's the pressure of knowing tomorrow is a crucial clash, nothing more. We're very confident in what we're doing."

Gareth Bale could figure for Real, despite limping out of Los Blancos' first-leg match against Bayern in Baveria.

On the Welshman, Zidane added: "He'll be with us tomorrow and we'll have to wait and see whether or not he plays."

Meanwhile, Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitic hopes Luis Enrique's men can bounce back from the disappointment of their Champions League exit and maintain the pressure on Real.

Rakitic told his club's official website: "We want to win this game. We need to and we are going into it with a lot of confidence.

Zidane has downplayed the significance of Sunday's Clasico ( Getty )

"Nobody is hungrier for victories than us. Knowing the club and all its triumphs, we are very much up for more winning.

"With all due respect to Real Madrid, the most important thing is not how they are doing - but rather how we are doing.

"If we play at our level and we manage to control the game, I think we have a good chance to win this match."

Barca won last season's contest at the Bernabeu 4-0 and the Croatian is taking heart from that result, adding: "I have great memories of that win, not just because we won but also how we did it, because we were very much superior."

Neymar is likely to be missing because of suspension, although Barca have appealed against the decision.

Rakitic added: "He's one of the best three players in the world and it would be better to have him. But we've already show we can win without him."

PA