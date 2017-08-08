Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has claimed the club would “never” sell Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the Portuguese forward suggesting he would like a move back to the Premier League last week.

The 32-year-old’s future became the subject of huge debate at the start of the summer when he hit out at his treatment in Spain after being accused of tax fraud.

Unlike Barcelona’s handling of Lionel Messi’s and Neymar’s previous tax cases, there was a suggestion that Ronaldo felt he did not receive the same support from Madrid.

How Real Madrid could line up next season







12 show all How Real Madrid could line up next season





















1/12 How will Real Madrid line up next season? Real Madrid have assembled one of the most star-studded squads in world football. But how will Zinedine Zidane juggle his options? Getty

2/12 GK: Keylor Navas The Costa Rican has held off allcomers - namely David De Gea - and has proven himself worthy of the No.1 jersey at the Bernabeu AFP/Getty Images

3/12 RB: Daniel Carvajal The Spaniard has cemented his place at right back and is one of the most consistent in his position in the world game AFP/Getty Images

4/12 CB: Sergio Ramos Like him or loathe him, you simply cannot ignore him. He's not the defender he once was but should you need a goal in a big moment, Sergio is still so often your man Getty

5/12 CB: Raphael Varane The Frenchman is Ramos' first-choice partner and while he hasn't yet reached his sky-high potential is still one of the best central defenders around AFP/Getty Images

6/12 LB: Marcelo The Brazilian showed during Real's run to defending their Champions League crown just how good he still is. A class act Getty

7/12 DM: Casemiro The unsung hero of the side Casemiro does all the hard work behind the scenes. He has proven key to Real's fortunes since breaking into the first XI and has never looked back AFP/Getty Images

8/12 CM: Luka Modric The Croatian remains one of the finest central midfielders in the game and walks into the side despite pressure from numerous other options Getty

9/12 CM: Toni Kroos Like Modric Kroos is a master of his craft and remains undroppable AFP/Getty Images

10/12 RM: Isco The Spaniard was sensational down the stretch last term and forced Gareth Bale into settling for a spot on the bench. Should he hit the ground running it's his spot to lose AFP/Getty Images

11/12 LM: Cristiano Ronaldo The high-profile investigation into his tax affairs threatened to see the reigning Ballon d'Or winner walk away from the Spanish capital, but it appears his mood has calmed and he is staying put. Still a force of nature Zidane will continue to build his team around him Getty

12/12 ST: Kylian Mbappe Real have reportedly agreed a fee with Monaco for the French wonderkid that would make him the world's most expensive player. Worth it? Time will tell AFP/Getty Images

The four-time Ballon d’Or winner also criticised sections of the club’s fans who booed him last season.

"I spent a lot of years at Manchester United and [home fans booing] never happened to me. Not even once," he said.

"Maybe England is a case apart, the mentality is different.

"I'm very happy being in Spain but obviously I also miss England because you can't just turn off the memories."

While a deal to Manchester United never materialised and the forward signed a new contract in the Spanish capital, he reignited talk of a move back after court comments were leaked to the Spanish press.

Ronaldo reportedly held a private hearing with judge Monica Gomez Ferrer las Monday, with radio station Cadena Ser reporting that Ronaldo told her: “I never had a [tax] problem in England… that’s why I would like to go back.”

In the wake of Neymar’s world record move to PSG, Perez is adamant Real will not follow suit in selling one of their biggest assets.

“Sell Cristiano? Never. I wouldn’t sell Cristiano if they paid his weight in gold,” Perez, who is on holiday in Italy, told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Only the great players bring in great fees.”