The agent of Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi has claimed that his client will be a transfer target for Real Madrid when the transfer window reopens, as the European champions prepare to lose their 33-year-old defender Pepe.

The Argentine signed for City at the beginning of last season but, despite making 50 Premier League appearances for the club, has never looked truly at home in the Premier League.

Prior to moving to England, Otamendi spent a highly impressive season in La Liga playing for Valencia. His stock remains high in the country and in recent weeks the Spanish press have been linking the player with a move to Real Madrid, who are on the hunt for a new centre-back given that Pepe's contract runs out at the end of the season.

The veteran defender has been linked with a lucrative end of career move to the Chinese Super League.

Speaking on Radio Continential, Martin Sendoa confirmed that his client has long been scouted by Zinedine Zidane’s team.

“Nico has a profile very similar to Pepe, who will leave at the end of the season,” Sendoa said.

“It is true that Madrid have followed him for a long time, since his time at Valencia, along with Barcelona.”

Pepe is leaving after ten seasons at the club (Getty)



Sendoa added that 29-year-old Otamendi was currently happy in Manchester, but would find a move to the biggest club in the world 'difficult to turn down', according to Spanish publication AS.

Pepe’s impending departure after ten highly successful seasons at the Santiago Bernabéu has left Madrid eager to find a suitable replacement to play alongside club captain Sergio Ramos.

Jesus Vallejo could be given a chance to impress Zidane ( Getty Images)

Otamendi is just one option, along with Borussia Dortmund centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

The club could also recall young Spain U21 international Jesus Vallejo. The defender, signed from Real Zaragoza for €6m in 2015, is currently playing on loan in the Bundesliga for high-flying Eintracht Frankfurt.