Zinedine Zidane led Real Madrid to their eleventh Champions League title last season and there is no sign of him giving up on a twelfth. Madrid comfortably progressed through to the knockout stages but did finish second in Group F, something they hadn’t done for three seasons.

But so far, Madrid have had an excellent season and are still within a chance of winning the league and Champions League. It would certainly be some feat by Zidane but Napoli won’t be an easy game. His side will need to be on top of their game if they’re to remain in the competition and overcome the Italian side.

There is no harder task in football than going to the Bernabeu in search of a result. Napoli know this. But they themselves are no push overs and are currently third in Serie A.

They’re coming into this one off the back of some impressive results, too, having put together a run of 18 matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Dortmund drew 2-2 with Madrid at the Bernabeu back in December and they can take some comfort from this considering Napoli themselves have recently acquired a strong away record in Europe. It is a colossal but achievable task and Napoli will have a place in the quarter-final for the first time in their history to spur them on.

What time does is start?

Real Madrid vs Napoli kicks off at 19:45 (GMT)

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 19:00

Real Madrid are the reigning European champions ( Getty )

It’s a big game for…

Marek Hamsik: The Slovakian attacking midfielder for years has been Napoli’s outstanding player. In their 7-1 thrashing of Bologna two Saturday’s ago he scored a hat-trick and has been in sensational form. Hamsik is capable of providing moments of pure individualism, conjuring up something out of nothing and for Napoli to secure a result they may need to need him to do something similar on Wednesday night.

Best stat...

30: The encounter comes 30 years after the two sides last met in the European Cup, where Real Madrid ran out 3-1 winners on aggregate.

Hamsik will be one of Napoli's players to watch ( Getty )

Player to watch...

Cristiano Ronaldo: The 2016 Ballon d’Or winner is always the main talking point. Rarely ever do Real Madrid win without Ronaldo’s input. The 32-year-old has 17 goals to his name this season and he grabbed one in their 3-1 win over Osasuna on the weekend. With only two goals in this season’s Champions League, Ronaldo will be keen to improve on that against Napoli on Wednesday.

Form guide...

Real Madrid: LLWDWW

Napoli: WWWDWW

Odds...

Real Madrid to win: 13/25

Napoli to win: 51/10

Draw: 7/2

