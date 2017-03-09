Rostov vs Manchester United player ratings

  1. Sport
Rostov 1 Manchester United 1 player ratings: Paul Pogba quiet on happy return for Henrikh Mkhitaryan

  • 1/11 Sergio Romero - 5 out of 10

    Could have stood much taller against Aleksandr Bukharov and perhaps prevented the goal.

  • 2/11 Chris Smalling - 4 out of 10

    Almost as culpable as Jones for the goal. Some simple communication between the pair would have prevented Rostov’s goal.

  • 3/11 Phil Jones - 4 out of 10

    Cost his side when he failed to track Bukharov's run over his shoulder. Too easily beaten by the long ball out the back.

  • 4/11 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10

    United’s best defender, though that is not saying much. Produced an important, last-ditch tackle to deny Rostov on the break late on.

  • 5/11 Ashley Young - 6 out of 10

    Showed purpose from wing-back in the first-half but ultimately lacked a telling end-product.

  • 6/11 Daley Blind - 5 out of 10

    Left with too much responsibility as a lone man on the left flank. Struggled to offer United the width they required to penetrate.

  • 7/11 Marouane Fellaini - 7 out of 10

    One player who suited the adverse conditions underfoot and repeated balls over the top. Combined his physicality with a rare bit of technique in the build-up to Henrikh Mkhitaryan's goal.

  • 8/11 Ander Herrera – 5 out of 10

    Game for the rough tackling that defined the first half hour but offered little more.

  • 9/11 Paul Pogba – 4 out of 10

    Failed to impose himself on a game once again. Jose Mourinho is trying to play him into form but he remains some way off.

  • 10/11 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 7 out of 10

    A promising return to the side, curtailed by his second-half substitution. There at the right place at the right time to put away the opener.

  • 11/11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 6 out of 10

    A sublime assist for the opener, then too quiet after it, but rarely received service in the right areas.

Manchester United came away from their Europa League last-16 first leg with an away goal after drawing 1-1 at the home of Russian Premier League side Rostov.

Jose Mourinho's side dominated the early proceedings without creating too many clear cut opportunities. Paul Pogba had a clear sight of goal after only three minutes but the world's most expensive footballer scuffed his shot.

The pitch dictated the style of play, with both teams opting to put long balls in behind one another's defences.


When Phil Jones lifted a pass to Marouane Fellaini on the left flank, he did well to move the ball on to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swede cut the ball across the face of goal where Mkhitaryan was waiting on hand to convert.

In control, it looked like it would be a relatively simple night's work for the visitors, but they were hit with a sucker punch shortly after the interval.

Again it was a long, high ball in behind the defence. This time, rather than administering the pass, Jones was its victim, and his failure to track Aleksandr Bukharov's run allowed the former Zenit St Petersburg striker to apply a classy finish past Sergio Romero.

