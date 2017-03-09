Rostov vs Manchester United player ratings

Manchester United came away from their Europa League last-16 first leg with an away goal after drawing 1-1 at the home of Russian Premier League side Rostov.

Jose Mourinho's side dominated the early proceedings without creating too many clear cut opportunities. Paul Pogba had a clear sight of goal after only three minutes but the world's most expensive footballer scuffed his shot.

The pitch dictated the style of play, with both teams opting to put long balls in behind one another's defences.



When Phil Jones lifted a pass to Marouane Fellaini on the left flank, he did well to move the ball on to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swede cut the ball across the face of goal where Mkhitaryan was waiting on hand to convert.

In control, it looked like it would be a relatively simple night's work for the visitors, but they were hit with a sucker punch shortly after the interval.

Again it was a long, high ball in behind the defence. This time, rather than administering the pass, Jones was its victim, and his failure to track Aleksandr Bukharov's run allowed the former Zenit St Petersburg striker to apply a classy finish past Sergio Romero.

