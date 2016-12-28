Samir Nasri is facing an anti-doping investigation after it was revealed that he received an IV drip at an American clinic last week.

The Manchester City midfielder, on loan to Sevilla, was said by the ‘Drip Doctors’ clinic in Los Angeles to have been given an ‘Immunity Drip’, which includes one litre of hydration fluid. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WAda) only allows intravenous infusions of up to 50 millilitres unless there is a clear medical reason, such as a hospital admission, or if the athlete has a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

The Spanish anti-doping agency (AEPSAD) have opened an investigation into Nasri and his use of the IV drip, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais. Sevilla are said to be surprised by the allegations, and will ask Nasri for an explanation when he returns to Spain on Thursday after spending the winter break in the United States.

Nasri’s use of the clinic came to light on Tuesday evening when the ‘Drip Doctors’ account tweeted about Nasri’s attendance, which led to a series of explicit and swiftly-deleted tweets from Nasri’s account. Nasri later explained that he was hacked.

We provided @SamNasri19 a concierge Immunity IV Drip to keep him hydrated & in top health during his busy soccer season with @SevillaFC 💧💯 pic.twitter.com/bfDNeM5vQu — Drip Doctors (@DripDoctors) December 27, 2016

The picture caught the attention of Richard Ings, a former Australian Sports Anti-Doping Agency [Asasa] officer, who sent it on to Wada and the AEPSAD, adding the comment “which should be of great interest”.

The Independent has attempted to contact Nasri’s representatives and the World Anti-Doping Agency, but is yet to receive a response.