Serge Aurier, the Paris Saint-Germain defender, has been sentenced to two months in jail for elbowing a police officer.

The Ivory Coast international was convicted on Monday, having committed the offence after being stopped to take a breath test in the early hours of 30 May.

Aurier, who was also fined €600 (£521), received a 'convertible' sentence which will probably result in community service rather than jail time.

The 23-year-old right-back, who impressed during his side's 1-1 Champions League draw with Arsenal a fortnight ago, will also remain free pending an appeal.

Aurier denied committing the offence, which police said took place after the defender left a nightclub in the Champs Elysses area of Paris.

His lawyer, Claire Boutard de la Combe, confirmed that Aurier would be appealing the charge, saying: "We're appealing. Mr Aurier contests the findings. He's not guilty and must be acquitted."

Aurier has also claimed that he was a victim of police violence during the incident, telling French television in June: "It was violent. The police officers got out of the car, insulted me, brutalised me, my lip was smashed.

"What's even worse is that the police officer said I had elbowed him in the thorax. If I wanted to touch him, I would have punched him in the face. He did though, strike me several times in the face."

A controversial figure at the Parc des Princes, Aurier was suspended by the Ligue 1 club earlier year after making homophobic comments about Laurent Blanc, the then-PSG manager.

Aurier also called team-mate Angel di Maria a "clown" in a Q&A session on social media platform Periscope, before apologising to both Blanc and his team-mates for his actions.

Arsenal's second group stage game against PSG is set to be played on Wednesday 23 November at the Emirates.