The appointment of Tony Adams as manager of Granada may have been one of the strangest moments of the season so far, but that decision appears relatively sane when compared to footage of his training sessions.

The former Arsenal captain, who won four league titles during his 19-year-long career at the north London club, returned to management earlier this week in an effort to save the relegation-threatened La Liga club.

Adams, who last took to a dugout in 2011 while in charge of Azerbaijani side Gabala, has since handed trials to former Premier League players Nigel Reo-Coker and Kieran Richardson and promised to ‘kick arses’ in his role.

Adams’ first game in charge comes on Sunday, with Granada welcoming Celta Vigo to the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes, and the former Wycombe and Portsmouth manager has spent the week drilling his players in preparation.

Footage of one of Adams’ first training sessions with the club has now emerged, showing him performing what could be mistaken to be a bizarre dance routine.

Tony Adams new training regime is underway at Granada! You can't beat it 😉 pic.twitter.com/x34Lk3wlCJ — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 15, 2017

Granada's players will have to take to Adams' methods quickly if they wish to avoid a slide into the Segunda, Spain's second tier. Granada currently sit 19th in La Liga, seven points adrift of safety with only seven games remaining.

After the visit of Celta Vigo on Sunday, Adams’ side must travel to high-flying Sevilla before entertaining Malaga in Andalusia.