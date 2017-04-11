Tony Adams has said he is in Granada to kick some old-fashioned culo and try to keep the club from relegation.

The former Arsenal defender was a shock appointment when he was named as the Andalucian club's manager until the end of the season.

Without any experience in La Liga and boasting very limited Spanish, Adams must make up seven points on 17th-placed Leganés with just seven games remaining.

"I'm very much an interim coach," Adams insisted, after being installed as Granada's would-be saviour.

"I'm here to give the players a kick up the arse and win games. I have 40 years experience of that.

"We will be fighting to win every game. That's what the president wants, it's what the fans want."

The mention of the president is fitting as it is Adams' relationship with Jiang Lizhang that got him into this position.

Lizhang, who bought the club from the Pozzo family that also includes Udinese and Watford, was looking to take Granada into Europe but two failed appointments have seen them tumble towards the second tier, a fall that can only be stopped by hard work on the training ground, according to Adams.

"Practice makes perfect, that's my way. I want us to be tough to beat. We've conceded too many goals."

"I will try to win every game & will try some things in training to liven up the team, as we try to achieve a miracle."