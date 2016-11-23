Harry Kane has refused to blame Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat at Monaco on Tottenham’s early Champions League exit, and instead believes their dreadful form at Wembley Stadium this season is as fault.

Spurs lose both of their matches at the national stadium this season after relocating temporarily from White Hart Lane for their European matches due to the ongoing redevelopment work. Having broken the record attendance for a Champions League group game in the United Kingdom, the club’s joy soon turned to despair as Tuesday’s defeat confirmed they cannot qualify for the last-16 and are likely heading for the Europa League knockout stages instead.

Despite the lacklustre performance at the Stade Louis II, Tottenham striker Kane believes their problems lie closer to home and feels the defeats by Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley are to blame for their exit.

"I think losing two of our home games in this competition, it's got to be a fortress at home (and) although we are playing at Wembley this year, it's no excuse,” Kane said.

"When teams come over to us, we have to make it difficult and use that to our advantage and we didn't.

"It's always difficult away from home in the Champions League and Monaco knew what they had to do.”

Speaking after he played in the 2-1 loss to Monaco, Kane rued their lapse in concentration that allowed Thomas Lemar to score the winning goal just one minute after Kane’s equalising penalty.

"It's disappointing, I don't think we were good enough today anyway, but we got ourselves back in the game at 1-1 but it was a schoolboy error to concede straight after,” Kane added.

Monaco vs Tottenham player ratings







22 show all Monaco vs Tottenham player ratings









































1/22 Danijel Subasic - 6 Did well in his one-on-one with Son to deny Tottenham an early lead but will have known he should have done better to stop Kane's penalty.

2/22 Djibril Sidibé - 8 One of Monaco's stand-out players. A real menace down the right, bombing up and down the wing throughout. Found the space well in between Spurs' centre backs for his goal and set up Lemar with an inch-perfect delivery for Monaco's second.

3/22 Kamil Glik - 6 Bullied Tottenham's forward all night as he pulled at their shirts and nipped at their ankles. Eventually got called out for it when he brought down Alli in the box to hand Spurs a penalty.

4/22 Jemerson - 7 Sold defensive performance. Rarely beaten, using his strength and pace to marshal the Monaco backline.

5/22 Benjamin Mendy - 7 Pressed on well like Sidibe and provided the home side with a constant stream of deliveries. Fulfilled his defensive duties for much of the match.

6/22 Bernardo Silva – 8 Fantastic ability to spot gaps and spaces in the game. Both created and enjoyed a number of chances on goal. Such a prospect.

7/22 Fabinho – 7 Comfortable and composed on the ball. Limited Tottenham’s options within the Monaco final third.

8/22 Tiemoue Bakayoko – 7 Defensively solid behind the ball. Linked up well with those around him.

9/22 Thomas Lemar – 8 A menace early on as he pumped ball after ball into the Spurs box. Fired in the winner from a tight angle. A pesk throughout.

10/22 Valere Germain – 7 Not Moncao’s most threatening player but a nuisance nonetheless. Got in well behind the Tottenham defence early on. A bright spark.

11/22 Radamel Falcao – 6 Kept the Spurs back line busy but not his best of games. Enjoyed a few half-chances but never really got in the right space to challenge Lloris.

12/22 Hugo Lloris – 8 Sensational between the sticks. Pulled off a series of phenomenal saves that kept Spurs in the game and denied Monaco an early goal with a penalty stop.

13/22 Kieran Trippier – 5 Provided a reliable source of deliveries on the right, but defensively weak. Both goals came from his side. Out of his depth.

14/22 Eric Dier – 4 Clumsy defending from the England international. Handed Monaco their penalty and never looked comfortable in the position.

15/22 Kevin Wimmer – 4 Lax in his marking, particuarly under the high ball. Struggled to establish a solid partnership with Dier.

16/22 Danny Rose – 6 Far from his best but one of Spurs’ better players. Lively on the ball and kept going to the very end.

17/22 Victor Wanyama – 6 Picked out some good central passes early on but was repeatedly caught in possession as the game proceeded.

18/22 Harry Winks – 6 Showed his ability and potential in getting out of tight positions. Enjoyed some neat, tidy passing but couldn’t offer anything to help save Spurs.

19/22 Mousa Dembélé – 5 Scrappy, haphazard performance. Battled hard but his frustration clearly got the better of him at times.

20/22 Heung-Min Son – 5 Squandered an early goal-scoring opportunity and repeatedly wasted the good positions he found himself in. Ineffective.

21/22 Dele Alli – 6 Incisive with his passing and enjoyed a few chances in front of goal. Couldn't provide the spark to save Spurs though.

22/22 Harry Kane – 6 Worked hard and registered a few shots on goal but nothing overly testing. His penalty handed Spurs a life line but it wasn’t to be.

"It took the stuffing out of us and obviously we didn't have enough to get back in the game.

"I don't think on the day we were good enough, we found it difficult to play from the back, they pressed us high but we are gutted.

"We wanted to go far in this competition. We will look back and say the home games is where we should have been better."