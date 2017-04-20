Arsene Wenger admits confidence is shaken at Arsenal but he still expects his side to fight for a place in the FA Cup final.

The Gunners face Manchester City on Sunday with their season effectively on the line after a dismal run has seen them fall out of contention for the Premier League's top four.

Wenger watched his team finally return to winning ways at Middlesbrough on Sunday and wants a similar performance and, more importantly, result when his team run out at Wembley this weekend.

1/22 Brad Guzan – 6 out of 10 Dealt with most that Arsenal threw at him but should have done much better with Sanchez’s free-kick. Getty

2/22 Antonio Barragán - 6 Solid if unspectacular night on the right side of defence. Getty

3/22 Ben Gibson – 7 Marshalled Giroud well and handled the Frenchman’s physicality without too much trouble. Getty

4/22 Daniel Ayala -7 Capable in defence but should’ve done better with second-half header. Getty

5/22 George Friend - 6 Exposed by Oxlade-Chamberlain at times but solid enough in relief of the injured Fabio. Getty

6/22 Adam Clayton – 5 Typically workmanlike in defence but a poor challenge cost Boro dearly from the resulting Sanchez free-kick. Getty

7/22 Marten de Roon – 6 Failed to really assert himself on the game. Getty

8/22 Grant Leadbitter – 6 Ugly first-half tackle on Ozil could’ve earned him more than just a yellow but showed well in attack. Getty

9/22 Stewart Downing - 7 Rolled back the years with an inch-perfect ball for Negredo’s goal. Getty

10/22 Alvaro Negredo – 7 Quiet night as the home side’s focal point but took his goal with a poacher’s instinct. Getty

11/22 Gaston Ramírez – 7 Boro’s brightest attacking threat and looked the home side’s most likely to break the Gunners back line down. Getty

12/22 Petr Cech - 6 Not tested a great deal and deserved better from his defence for Negredo’s goal. Getty

13/22 Gabriel – 6 Always on the edge of an utter calamity the Brazilian managed to avoid any tonight and looked better in a three. Getty

14/22 Laurent Koscielny – 7 Arsenal’s best defender but will have wanted to do better with Negredo’s goal. Getty

15/22 Rob Holding – 7 Definitely a player for the future if not right now. Getty

16/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7 Pushed on well down the right flank and offered positional discipline going the other way too. Getty

17/22 Aaron Ramsey – 7 Neat and tidy as ever and added a dash of quality with a deliciously composed chested knock down for Ozil’s goal. Getty

18/22 Granit Xhaka – 7 Doesn’t know whether he’s coming or going but plenty of energy if not so much discipline from the Swiss. Getty

19/22 Nacho Monreal – 7 Added some good balance on the left and thrived with the added attacking responsibility. Still a little clumsy in the defence. Getty

20/22 Mesut Özil – 7 Took his goal with the composure required and added the class when the Gunners needed it most. Getty

21/22 Alexis Sánchez – 8 Not one of the Chilean’s best games yet was still the outstanding performer scoring one and creating another. Getty

22/22 Olivier Giroud – 7 Didn’t threaten as much as he would’ve liked but added the focal point that Arsenal lack with Sanchez up top. Getty

"What I expect when you go to the semi final is to go to the final," he said.

"I remember my first one when we played at Villa Park against Wolves, that’s when I realised how big the club is.

"I think we are focused, highly motivated, maybe not at the maximum of our confidence but it is a good opportunity to show how much we are ready for a fight, because it is maybe our only opportunity for a trophy this season."

Arsenal still have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League, albeit a long one, but Wenger insists he isn't prioritising one competition over another this weekend.

When asked about whether he'd prefer an FA Cup win or a top four place he said: "You don’t think about it like that, because we don’t have to make a choice.

"We are not in a position to make a choice, we have this game, it is a semi final. We have to give everything to get to the final."