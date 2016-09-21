Arsène Wenger was offered a pie by a pitch invader during Arsenal’s 4-0 EFL Cup third round win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

The fan jumped over the advertising hoardings during the first-half and attempted to approach the visiting manager in the away dugout.

Holding the pie in a polystyrene tray, the supporter offered his matchday meal to Wenger, but was kept away from him by a member of Arsenal’s backroom staff.

Wenger, whose side were 1-0 up at the time courtesy of Granit Xhaka’s fine opening goal, did not seem to take much notice of the intruder.

The fan was eventually led away by two members of The City Ground’s security team.

Wenger notices the fan offering him the pie (Getty)

Lucas Perez, Arsenal’s new acquisition up front, went on to score twice and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain struck late on to book a place for Wenger’s men in the fourth round.

Nicklas Bendtner, the Forest striker, failed to make an impact during this first appearance against his former club.

The Denmark international spent nine years in north London between 2005 and 2014, scoring 47 goals in 171 games.