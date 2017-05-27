  1. Sport
Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final player ratings: Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Per Mertesacker stand out

Who impressed in a dramatic Cup final at Wembley?

  • 1/22 David Ospina - 6 out of 10

    Aside from a handful of impressive saves – he should have done better to deny Costa’s equaliser.

  • 2/22 Rob Holding - 5 out of 10

    Was Arsenal’s only weak link today – he was outpaced and struggled to deal with the Chelsea forwards.

  • 3/22 Per Mertesacker - 9 out of 10

    Despite initial concerns, Mertesacker proved himself to be a battering ram at the back. A terrific all round display.

  • 4/22 Nacho Monreal - 7 out of 10

    His positioning was impressive, he tackled well and his movement off the ball created space at the back.

  • 5/22 Hector Bellerin - 7 out of 10

    The Spaniard defended well, but it was his attacking input that proved pivotal today.

  • 6/22 Aaron Ramsey - 9 out of 10

    His winning goal capped off a top performance from the Welshman.

  • 7/22 Granit Xhaka - 8 out of 10

    Xhaka was oozing confidence today and it reflected in his play. Top display.

  • 8/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6 out of 10

    It was a quiet display from the Ox, but his occasional input was impressive.

  • 9/22 Mesut Ozil - 9 out of 10

    It was a sparkling display from the German, who gave it his all out there today. His movement off the ball and creative passing proved problematic for Chelsea.

  • 10/22 Alexis Sanchez - 9 out of 10

    His opener injected the Arsenal side with energy and confidence. For the remainder he worked well in possession and his work rate was faultless.

  • 11/22 Danny Welbeck - 8 out of 10

    Welbeck has pace in abundance and this was effective for the Gunners. He was charging down the flanks and this started a number of moves.

  • 12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 7 out of 10

    He commanded his box well and collected a number of loose balls.

  • 13/22 David Luiz - 7 out of 10

    Luiz made a number of vital clearances and blocks, but it was not enough to deny Arsenal’s two goals.

  • 14/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 7 out of 10

    His attacking input provided another option for Chelsea and he looked confident in possession up the pitch.

  • 15/22 Gary Cahill - 8 out of 10

    Cahill made two heroic goal-line clearances which kept Chelsea in it. Remarkable defensive play today.

  • 16/22 Victor Moses - 3 out of 10

    Moses picked up two yellow cards today which left Conte’s side with ten min. The latter of the two bookings was for a blatant dive.

  • 17/22 N'Golo Kante - 6 out of 10

    As always, he was the engine of the midfield for Chelsea. However, he had gave away possession on several occasions – which is unlike him.

  • 18/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 out of 10

    Defensively Matic did his job, but he failed to provide an attacking element for Chelsea.

  • 19/22 Marcos Alonso - 7 out of 10

    Going forward Alonso proved problematic, but defensively he failed to stop a number of Arsenal moves.

  • 20/22 Pedro - 7 out of 10

    Pedro was Chelsea’s most promising prospect going forward, but he did not receive enough service from the midfielder.

  • 21/22 Eden Hazard - 6 out of 10

    Hazard’s inputs today were short and sweet. Ideally, he’d have seen more of the ball as he looked impressive in possession.

  • 22/22 Diego Costa - 7 out of 10

    He scored the equaliser with a clever strike, but once again his temper was getting the better of him at times.

Arsenal ended a season of frustration and uncertainty with FA Cup glory, denying 10-man Chelsea the double as beleaguered Arsene Wenger became the most successful manager in the competition's history.

Having stumbled home fifth and missed out on Champions League qualification, criticism of the Gunners boss has reached unprecedented and unpalatable levels.

Wenger has continued undeterred and, ahead of talks about his future next week, oversaw a record seventh FA Cup triumph on Saturday, with Aaron Ramsey securing a memorable 2-1 win moments after Chelsea's Diego Costa had cancelled out Alexis Sanchez's controversial strike.

Victor Moses' sending off after taking a tumble added intrigue to a final that enthralled from the outset, when an offside call against Sanchez was rightly overruled - although his handball in the build-up was missed.

The first half could have been so much worse for unusually disjointed Chelsea, with Gary Cahill having to clear Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck efforts off the line, while the latter saw a header come back off the post and Ramsey directed the rebound on to the woodwork.

Desperation soon crept into Chelsea's improved second-half display and Moses took a tumble in the box searching for a penalty, only to be deservedly handed a second yellow card.

The Blues responded manfully as Costa somehow beat surprise selection David Ospina, yet Arsenal were not to be denied a 13th FA Cup. Ramsey, the match-winner in 2014 against Hull, ran through to head home as Antonio Conte's men went close to a famous double, without a celebratory cigar.

Additional reporting by PA

