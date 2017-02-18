Lincoln City’s match-winner Sean Raggett described his side’s 1-0 win away to Burnley in the fifth-round of the FA Cup as “completely crazy”.

The National League side became the first team from outside the Football League to reach the quarter-finals of the competition since QPR, in 1914.

It is the first-team in the club’s 133-year history that the club have reached the last eight of the competition.

Raggatt – a 23-year-old central defender who moved to Lincoln from Dover Athletic at the start of the season – scored in the 89th minute with Lincoln’s only shot on goal and could barely believe the club’s achievement.

The 23-year-old told BT Sport 2: "I'm lost for words, it's mad, I can't believe it.

"The fans were amazing, all through the game," he added.

Lincoln's players celebrate their historic Cup win ( Getty Images)

"They're a top quality side, drew with Chelsea last week, it's amazing.

"Belief? Massively, we didn't come to draw, we came to win the game.

"Crazy, a non-league side in the quarter-finals in modern football, it's unheard of."

Lincoln beat Oldham Athletic, Ipswich Town and Brighton and Hove Albion before triumphing over Premier League side Burnley and the non-league club are now only one match away from a Wembley semi-final.