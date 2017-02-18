Lincoln City’s inspirational manager Danny Cowley declared he was “lost for words” after watching his side stun Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor, to become the first non-league side to qualify for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in 103 years.

Sean Raggett's 89th-minute sealed one of the great FA Cup upsets, to spark pandemonium among Lincoln’s 3,000 travelling supporters.

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton could only push the ball away once it had already crossed the line, which initially caused confusion on the touchline before referee Graham Scott awarded the goal.

"From the view we had it was difficult to see whether it was over the line or not," explained Cowley.

"We needed the referee to point his arm in the direction of the centre spot and when that happened it was a fantastic feeling.

"The last eight of the FA Cup – it just sounds really good," Cowley added. "I'm lost for words."

Lincoln players celebrate their famous victory (Getty)



Cowley has made an instant impression at the club since joining them from fellow non-league outfit Braintree Town in the summer.

He has taken them to the top of the National League, as the club seek a return to English football’s fourth-tier after a six year absence, and led Lincoln to the last eight of the FA Cup for the first-time in their 133-year history.

His assistant manager – brother Nicky – added after the match that the club always believed they would be presented with at least one chance to seal a famous victory.

"We said it was a one in 100 chance and we had to believe it was going to be that one opportunity. Thankfully for us it was," he said.

"Incredible, a fantastic day. You wake up in the morning and you hope it's going to be that day. It's just brilliant for all the supporters, all the players, their families, directors, it's fantastic."