It’s a big game for…

Branislav Ivanovic: With it being likely that Conte is going to rest players, there may be a chance for the 29-year-old to show what he’s worth. The Serbian’s contract is set to expire in the summer and he really needs to convince Conte that he’s worth keeping.

Best stat…

5: Chelsea and Peterborough have never been in the same league and have subsequently only met in the FA Cup – on two occasions. Both times Chelsea managed to smash five goals past Posh.

Remember when…

In the 2014/15 season, Chelsea faced League one opposition in Bradford and succumbed to a shock 4-2 defeat at the Bridge. After the Blues raced into a 2-0 lead with goals from Gary Cahill and Ramires, the underdogs fought back and won after strikes from Jon Stead, Filipe Morais, Andy Halliday and Mark Yeates.

Player to watch…

Diego Costa: The 28-year-old striker has been in dazzling form this season, leading the Premier League goalscoring charts with 14 goals. Provided he starts, Costa will likely cause the Peterborough defence a number of problems with his bullish antics.

Past two meetings…

Chelsea 5 (Zola 2, Gudjohnsen, Hasselbaink, Poyet) Peterborough 0, FA Cup, January 2001

Chelsea 5 (Tambling 2, Bridges, Hollins, Murray) Peterborough 1 (Crowe), FA Cup, March 1965

Form guide…

CHELSEA: WWWWWL

PETERBOROUGH: WWWDDD

Vital information…

KICK-OFF: 15:00, Sunday 8th January

TV: Highlights on Match of the Day, BBC One – 11pm

Odds…

CHELSEA TO WIN: 3/20

PETERBOROUGH TO WIN: 20/1

DRAW: 6/1

(Odds provided by Betfair)