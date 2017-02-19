Lincoln City, the first minor league team to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years, were handed a tie at either 12-time winners Arsenal or fellow National League club Sutton United when the draw for the sixth round was made on Sunday.

Lincoln, who play in the fifth tier of the English game, could feature in a unique last-eight tie as a reward for their sensational 1-0 win at Premier League Burnley on Saturday.

Should the two National League clubs meet it would guarantee the outlandish feat of a minor league club making it to the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium for the first time.

Lincoln could travel to the Emirates Stadium in the next round (Getty)



First, though, Sutton have the monumental task of winning their own dream tie at home to Arsenal in the fifth round on Monday.

The glamour fixture of the sixth round sees Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho returning to Stamford Bridge with the holders and 12-time FA Cup winners against his old club Chelsea, the Premier League leaders.

Tottenham Hotspur host third-tier Millwall, who knocked out Premier League champions Leicester City on Saturday.

Middlesbrough could host an all-Premier League tie against Manchester City, if Pep Guardiola's side, as expected, beat Huddersfield Town at the second time of asking.

Relive the quarter-final draw...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load.

Matches to be played on weekend of March 10-13

Chelsea v Manchester United​

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield or Manchester City

​Tottenham Hotspur v Millwall

Sutton or Arsenal v Lincoln