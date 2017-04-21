Pep Guardiola has revealed Gabriel Jesus is fully fit and is set to return for Manchester City against Arsenal this weekend.

The Brazilian, a midseason arrival from Palmeiras, hasn't played since breaking his foot in February.

But after surgery and an intense rehabilitation period the 20-year-old has come on leaps and bounds in recent weeks and could feature at Wembley on Sunday.

1/22 Fraser Forster – 4 out of 10 The Saints keeper was a victim of City’s tantalising strike force. He made a handful of top saves, but this was outweighed by the three goals.

2/22 Cedric – 7 out of 10 The 25-year-old battled relentlessly with Sane today and he came out on top in the majority of the 50/50 challenges. Top performance.

3/22 Jack Stephens – 6 out of 10 Won a number of aerial balls and made some crucial challenges at the back.

4/22 Maya Yoshida – 7 out of 10 Defended bravely throughout and without it, it could have been a whitewash for City.

5/22 Ryan Bertrand – 5 out of 10 Was dragged out of position on several occasions and failed to keep up with the pace of the City strikers.

6/22 Steven Davis – 6 out of 10 Effective in picking up possession in the middle and spreading the ball wide, which opened up the City defence a number of times.

7/22 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – 5 out of 10 Was reckless in his challenges, which gave away a number of unnecessary fouls for Southampton.

8/22 James Ward-Prowse – 6 out of 10 His deliveries into the box caused problems for City, but they just failed to find a final product.

9/22 Dusan Tadic – 5 out of 10 He failed to make his desired impact on the game. Missed an opportunity in the early stages to put Southampton ahead.

10/22 Nathan Redmond – 6 out of 10 He pushed up the pitch well, delivered balls into the box but defensively, there is room for improvement.

11/22 Manolo Gabbiadini – 6 out of 10 Failed to make his intended impact on the game due to lack of service, but his movement off the ball was impressive.

12/22 Claudio Bravo – 5 out of 10 Had a very quiet afternoon due to lack of activity within the Manchester City box.

13/22 Jesus Navas – 6 out of 10 Defended well and came close to scoring the goal of the season from 35 yards.

14/22 Vincent Kompany – 9 out of 10 His opening goal ignited a triumphant City victory. In terms of his defensive play, he was faultless.

15/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 6 out of 10 He defended well, tackled hard and made a number of key clearances.

16/22 Gael Clichy – 7 out of 10 He was charging up and down the left flank, putting deliveries into the box and using possession well.

17/22 Fernandinho – 6 out of 10 Spread the ball wide and used the width of the St Mary’s pitch to City’s advantage.

18/22 Yaya Toure – 6 out of 10 Controlled play from the middle of the park, but gave the ball away cheaply at times.

19/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 8 out of 10 His deliveries played a huge role in the success of the side. He bagged himself two assists.

20/22 David Silva – 7 out of 10 Assisted the first goal with his corner kick. Aside from that he was energetic and his movement off the ball added to City’s threat going forward.

21/22 Leroy Sane – 7 out of 10 He oozes confidence on the ball and proves problematic for any defence that he comes across. His goal capped a top display today.

22/22 Sergio Aguero – 8 out of 10 The Argentinian provided the goods once again. He made a nuisance of himself throughout and scored the third goal.

Indeed, Guardiola refused to rule the youngster even starting the game against the Gunners.

“He is really much, much better,” the City manager said. “Today, he makes part of training with us.

“He’s coming back with his happiness and we are so happy he is back again.

“We are going to travel, all the squad, to Wembley. He will be part of that. After we will see.”

John Stones will miss the game with what Guardiola described as a "muscular injury" but the rest of the squad are in good shape as they bid to progress and keep Guardiola's hopes of a trophy in his first season at the Etihad alive.

“All the squad is going to travel for Sunday tomorrow afternoon, quicker than normal to arrive in time to see the first semi final all together," he added.

“After we will be all together and after dinner we will decide the team and the people on the bench.”