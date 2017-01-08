Jose Mourinho has revealed that he told Marcus Rashford he did not care about missed chances during half-time in Saturday's FA Cup match against Reading.

Manchester United were leading 2-0 with goals from Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial but Rashford hit the side netting after rounding goalkeeper Ali al-Habsi.

After Mourinho's reassuring words at half-time, the 19-year-old went on to score twice in the second-half as United went ran out 4-0 winners.

“The goals for an attacking player are always nice,” Mourinho told MUTV. “For his confidence it is important he scores these goals but we won against West Ham with his contribution, we won against Middlesbrough with his contribution, and he didn’t score goals.

Rashford, who broke into the United first-team and earned a call-up to the England squad last season, had not scored since the 4-1 in over Leicester in September.

“I spoke to him at half-time and I told him that I don’t care about the goals he missed in the first half," Mourinho added.

"He had a big responsibility in the way we were breaking down their defensive line, he was playing so well for us so one less goal doesn’t change it for an attacking player.”