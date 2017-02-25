Zlatan Ibrahimovic is many things.

The Swedish forward remains one of the world's most-feared centre-forwards, even at 35 years old, and though many had doubted him, his Manchester United career thus far has proven him to be anything but past it.

He is, famously, a martial artist of some repute. He is the son of immigrants, a product of the Balkans via Rosengard and made into a striker of artistry, almost a playmaking number 9, who has won more trophies than he can remember across Europe.

But one thing Zlatan is not is a League Cup winner, nor is he a surprise package to Claude Puel, who has gameplanned for him in Ligue 1 and will do so again at Wembley as Southampton look to stifle the most prolific goalscorer in the top flight this season.

"I know Ibrahimovic very well from the French Premier League so I cannot be surprised by him," said Puel.

"In France, he was a fantastic player but all the people say 'Okay, it is the French Premier League and not the English one'.

"But he has come here, he is 35 and he can do a fantastic job, fantastic work."

Many observers had seen Ibrahimovic's big-money move to Paris in 2012, the splashy signing that kick-started their new era of success and lent it credibility, as a pre-retirement tour akin to China or Major League Soccer.

It turned out to simply be a trophy-laden pit-stop before rejoining his former boss Jose Mourinho in the Premier League.

Ibrahimovic had retired from international football before he even came to England and was, in football terms, pensionable age. In a team that has not exactly set the league alight, his goal haul stands out as even more impressive. A golden seal on an already glittering career.

So how does he continue to do it?

( Getty )

"He is clinical," said Puel, "very efficient and also he gives a good authority to the team. He is a character player.

"He is very self-confident - he plays with this. He is a strong man and a strong partner. At Paris St-Germain he gave a good atmosphere around the team and gave his team fantastic confidence.

"He doesn't run a lot but always with a good run, with good play, good gestures. It is fantastic to see him."

Whether Puel, who has turned around a poor start on the south coast to have a quietly impressive debut season in Angleterre, still feels so delighted to see the Swede again will likely depend on Ibrahimovic's impact on the EFL Cup final itself.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic in training (Getty)



Southampton's defence has been one of the best in the league, with only inconsistency and that rocky September preventing them from battling for European places. They are to be respected.

And while Wembley is a grand stage and one where players like Zlatan thrive, bidding to stop him is a man who knows his strengths and knows his weaknesses.

The only surprise would be if Ibrahimovic has it easy.