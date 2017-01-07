The first two players to mob Wayne Rooney were Michael Carrick and Ashley Young, who have known the turbulence of his last few years more than most, and even Sir Alex Ferguson was out of his seat and up on his feet. Manchester United have become plunged into an ordinary world since Ferguson stepped down but the sight of Rooney equalling Sir Bobby Charlton’s record as United’s all-time top goal-scorer restored something ethereal to the place they are still calling the Theatre of Dreams.

And Sir Bobby? “Yes!” he mouthed, just wanting – always wanting – to see his old team score a goal. All told, a special moment which left Rooney staring appreciatively to the heavens as he always does on such occasions.

He is to be respected for his approach to the FA Cup Third Round occasion as much as the tally of 249 goals, which United’s official statistician Cliff Butler insists equals the record, since Charlton’s two goals against Verona in the Anglo-Italian Cup don’t count, as they were not scored in first class competition. Lesser players would have withdrawn their goodwill having been removed to the wrong side of Jose Mourinho’s starting XI of choice, as Rooney has. But he did not see the FA Cup Third Round start as anything but an opportunity.

There was a moment after a clash of heads held up play in the second half when Rooney arrived on the nearside touchline and with United 2-0 could have idled there. When a civil conversation with Jose Mourinho had quickly run its course, he engaged in animated talk with Daley Blind about where the defender might make runs. He looked up for it. He looked like he has lost weight. And he was simply too good – substantially too good for Jaap Stam’s Reading to cope with, as he acted as the axis point of numerous intelligent attacking moves.

Stam’s determination that his team would play their own way looked like naivety, as his full backs operated so wide, leaving the central three of the five-man back line dreadfully exposed to the balls which frequently bisected them. Joey van den Berg, the central defender Stam brought in from Dutch side SC Heerenveen, was chasing Marcus Rashford’s shadows, though all of Reading’s defenders looked out of their depth, fatally allowing Rashford, Anthony Martial and Rooney a yard of space far too often.

The defenders frankly did not have the faintest idea where United runs were coming from at times and from the 33rd second, when they dropped back to allow Rashford an arced shot narrowly wide, it seemed that the reargued would not befit a former Manchester United defender of Stam’s worth. Rooney scented the record when Liam Moore misjudged a long ball from Blind and let him get a run in after merely two minutes. Ali Al-Habsi, without whom this could have been a deeply embarrassing scoreline, dropped into the first of half a dozen sharp saves.

Rooney was denied the record by Al-Habsi's trailing leg (Getty)

The history-equalling goal from a Juan Mata cross – in off Rooney’s knee - was just six minutes coming. The second – Rooney at the intersection of a one-two with Anthony Martial from which the Frenchman slotted home through another retreating defender’s legs – was despatched inside 15.

The only source of Jose Mourinho concern was the departure from the field of Marcos Rojo shortly after the second goal, with left sock rolled down, to be replaced by Phil Jones. Rojo has become an unlikely rock for the United defence. Mourinho did not hide his extreme frustration with Rashford at times, as his finishing was a distance short of excellent. He found the side netting after rounding Al-Habsi just before the half hour with Reading’s rearguard in another futile, backpedalling pursuit.

Martial doubled the Red Devils' lead in the first half (Getty)

The goalkeeper also saved sharply after a gorgeous Rooney cushioned lay-off sent Rashford sprinting away into the right hand side of the penalty area on 34 minutes. The only defender to commend himself was the former Manchester City trainee George Evans, who leapt down to block as Mata seemed likely to convert after Ashley Young had left Van den berg behind and crossed.

Reading at least found some possession after the break but their big chance vanished when Liam Moore failed to make any contact on a cross from the left, when just a touch would have sent it in from five yards out.

Rashford's pace caused problems all game for Reading (Getty)

Nothing Stam said could stem the tide of United chances, with Moore aiding United’s two second half goals on an afternoon which will take him some time to forget. He totally missed Michael Carrick’s long right-footed through ball, allowing Rashford to seize it and run through and slide the ball in. Then his back pass put Al-Habsi under pressure, leading the goalkeeper to miss his clearance entirely and watch the ball to roll under his foot, for Rashford to covert again.

Having waited 44 days to equal the record, Rooney may reflect that he will never get a better chance to surpass it. He arrived fractionally too late for a Rashford cross and watched his pounced effort from a rebound blocked. Yet he wears the look of man for whom, as night follows day, the next chance will soon come.

Line-ups:

Manchester United (4-2-3-1) Romero; Young, Smalling, Rojo (Jones 19), Blind; Carrick, Fellaini; Rashford, Mata (Schweinsteiger 78), Martial; Rooney. Substitutes: Jones, Pogba, Ibrahimovic, Mkitaryan, Fosu-Mensah, , Pereira

Reading (5-1-3-1) Al-Habsi; Gunter, Moore, Evans (57 Swift), Van den Berg, Blackett (Obita HT); Williams; McCleary, Kelly, Beerans; Kermorgant. Substitutes: Cooper, Obita, Samuel, Meite, Watson, Moore

Star man: Rooney

Match rating: 7