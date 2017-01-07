Steven Naismith headed home a stoppage-time equaliser in a game Southampton's debutant goalkeeper Harry Lewis won't forget in a hurry.

Lewis, the 19-year-old signed from Joe Hart's old club Shrewsbury, had given away a penalty for Norwich's equaliser.

Lewis was relieved when Maya Yoshida then added to Virgil van Dijk's volleyed opener but Naismith, left criminally unmarked by the Saints defence, had the last word.

Both sides made wholesale changes from their previous league line-ups, with Norwich making five, including Josh Murphy starting in place of twin brother Jacob, and Southampton eight.

Southampton gave Lewis the nod for a senior debut and named former Canary Nathan Redmond on the bench but it was no surprise that there was no sign of Saints captain Jose Fonte following his transfer request.

Norwich's majority shareholder Delia Smith watched on from the stands ( Getty )

The first chances were Southampton's but Shane Long poked wide before Dusan Tadic, having linked up with Long, saw his shot blocked by a defender.

Lewis was soon needed at the other end and dived to keep out Martin Olsson's free-kick. Norwich were awarded another in a similar position 25 yards from goal but this time Lewis relxed as Alex Pritchard skied it well over.

Jonny Howson was next to have a go and saw his first-time effort deflected behind off a defender and although that corner came to nothing Cameron Jerome was on the end of the next one, forcing Lewis into another save.

Michael McGovern pulled off a fine save at the other end from Tadic's free-kick after Alex Tettey had bundled Long over.

Long failed to hit the target after Norwich were caught short at the back but his next effort required McGovern to tip his header over.

Norwich sent the corner straight back to Tadic, who picked out van Dijk's run to the back post and the Dutchman volleyed home a 38th-minute opener.

The two sides had met in the Premier League almost exactly a year ago, with Norwich, fighting an ultimately doomed bid to stay up, winning 1-0 thanks to a Tettey goal.

Yoshida's header seemed to have secured progression for the visitors ( Getty )

More than 27,000 attended on that occasion but this time round it was noticeable that many seats around Carrow Road remained empty in an attendance of just 12,479.

Norwich attempted a revival after the break with Josh Murphy firing an effort into the side-netting and Cameron Jerome seeing his shot charged down.

Suddenly Lewis' debut turned into a nightmare as he conceded a clumsy penalty. His touch from van Dijk's backpass was far too heavy, Jerome was first to the loose ball and the teenager brought him down. Up stepped Whittaker to make no mistake from the spot for a 52nd-minute equaliser.

McGovern did well to preserve parity with another fine save to tip over Tadic's fierce drive, but he could do nothing about Yoshida's emphatic header to make it 2-1 in the 67th minute. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg swung in a pacey cross from the right flank for the Japan defender to meet in the box.

Timm Klose, the Norwich centre-back, had been off the pitch getting treatment at the time and was replaced by Ryan Bennett straight after.

The goal boosted Lewis' confidence and he pulled off a good near post stop to deny Jacob Murphy, who had replaced his twin, but the rookie keeper was left exposed by his defence in stoppage time when Naismith was left completely unmarked to head home Whittaker's cross from the right.

Teams

Norwich City (4-2-3-1): McGovern; Whittaker, Martin, Klose (Bennett 69), Olsson; Tettey, Howson; Josh Murphy (Jacob Murphy 69), Naismith, Pritchard (Lafferty 79); Jerome.

Subs (not used): Jones, Jarvis, Morris, Godfrey.

Southampton (4-3-3): Lewis; Stephens, Yoshida, van Dijk, Bertrand; Ward-Prowse, Reed (Romeu 63), Hojbjerg; Sims (Redmond 78), Tadic, Long (Rodriguez 63).

Subs (not used): Taylor, Clasie, Davis, McQueen.