Sutton beat Wimbledon at their own game with stunning cup upset

Sutton wrote another chapter in their FA Cup history with a dramatic 3-1 win over 10-man AFC Wimbledon.

Two goals at the death from Maxime Biamou and Dan Fitchett secured the lowest-ranked team in the competition a money-spinning fourth-round tie at home to Premier League hopefuls Leeds.

Sutton, 15th in the National League, appeared to have missed their big chance in the first meeting between the sides 10 days ago when Wimbledon struggled to adapt to the hosts' 3G pitch but held out for a goalless draw.

Tom Elliott established an early lead for the home side ( Getty )

The Dons - 50 places higher halfway up League One - were in the rare position of being favourites, but they still know how to do things the hard way.

They led through Tom Elliott's early header but had to play for 75 minutes with 10 men after Paul Robinson was sent off.

Roarie Deacon levelled for the underdogs and extra time was looming, but Biamou fired them ahead in the 90th minute and Fitchett finished off Wimbledon in injury time.

Roarie Deacon scored Sutton's equaliser to set up a grandstand finish ( Getty )

Sutton, who famously knocked out top-flight Coventry in 1989, will now receive a windfall of around £210,000 in prize money and broadcasting revenue with the Leeds game due to be televised live.

Wimbledon took a ninth-minute lead when ex-Tottenham youngster Dean Parrett swung in a free-kick and Elliott was left with a free header at the near post.

Yet Sutton were thrown a lifeline five minutes later when former Millwall skipper Robinson tugged back Matt Tubbs and was shown a straight red card.

Fitchett's long-range effort at the death sealed a famous win for Sutton ( Getty )

Boss Neal Ardley had to sacrifice forward Dominic Poleon for centre-half Chris Robertson and with him went much of their attacking threat.

The so-called 'friendly' derby was anything but at times, with one X-rated challenge sending Lyle Taylor spinning six feet in the air to the anger of the home fans.

Nevertheless Sutton grabbed their equaliser in the 75th minute when Deacon fired through a crowd of players and high into the net.

Paul Doswell , Sutton's manager, celebrates his side's victory on the pitch at Kingsmeadow ( Getty )

In the last minute of normal time substitute Fitchett burst in behind a tiring Dons defence and squared for Biamou to tap in.

And deep into stoppage time Fitchett sent a long-range effort sailing into an empty net to wrap up another famous win.

