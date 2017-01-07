It’s 28 years to the day that Sutton United pulled off one of the FA Cup’s greatest ever upsets, beating the 1987 champions Coventry City 2-1.

As for AFC Wimbledon, it was a special day for their fans too, returning to the ground where their resurrected club started out, in a pre-season friendly back in 2002.

But both teams cancelled each other out in this FA Cup third round tie, drawing 0-0 at the packed Gander Green Lane.

The hosts made an electric start to the game and very nearly opened the scoring inside five minutes. Matt Tubbs saw his effort flash past the post before Nicky Bailey rose highest in the box but headed over, when he should have really done better.

Perhaps finding it tough on the artificial pitch, the visitors were slow to get out of the blocks, but Lyle Taylor was closest to scoring in the opening exchanges. After being teed up by Dean Parrett, the forward curled his effort narrowly over the crossbar from the edge of the box.

(Getty)

The U’s were certainly on top and Roarie Deacon tested James Shea soon after with a rasping effort but it was straight down the throat of the goalkeeper.

At the other end, Dannie Bulman was the first to test out former Dons keeper Ross Worner, but his low shot was easily dealt with.

Despite the 48 places between the two sides it wasn’t clear which team were highest, as the home side went the closest to a goal before the break. Maxime Biamou raced clear and found himself one-on-one with Shea but he poked his effort just over the bar.

Wimbledon, possibly buoyed by manager Neal Ardley’s team-talk, bucked up their ideas after the restart and nearly took the lead as Darius Charles’ shot whistled past the post.

Early pressure from the away side wasn’t sustained however, and the Sutton locals were really getting behind their team.

Chants of ‘United’ were echoing around the ground as Biamou had an optimistic effort which rippled the net but, unfortunately it was the side-netting.

The home crowd were in raptures and Biamou nearly scored again. After a long ball in to the box by Deacon, Biamou chested down and fired a daisy-cutter which stung the fingertips of Shea in the Wimbledon goal.

Both sides struggled to make the breakthrough (Getty)

Approaching the mid-way point of the second period, Sutton went close again. Former Arsenal youth product Craig Eastmond found himself in on goal but Shea came out and forced him wide, before Eastmond’s cross evaded everyone in the middle.

In the 72nd minute, Paul Doswell made his first change with Tubbs making way for Dan Fitchett and then soon after his second, with Bradley Hudson-Odoi replacing Simon Downer.

There were some loud calls for a penalty for the away side in the 83rd minute as Brad Fuller seemed to be taken down, but Stroud waved away their protests.

Then, moments later, the Dons nearly broke the deadlock. Paul Robinson latched on to a loose ball in the box, but on the spin fired his effort over the bar.

Ardley made his first sub in the 90th minute as George Francomb replaced Dean Parrett.

The fourth official, Carl Brook signalled six minutes of added time, much to the dismay of the Sutton faithful.

There were plenty of challenges between the sides (Getty)

Sutton’s third and final substitution was made at the beginning of injury time as Biamou jogged off to the pitch to a round of applause, replaced by Jeffrey Monakana.

The visitors were inches away from booking their place in the 4th round of the FA Cup on two occasions as Elliot’s effort deflected wide and from the resulting corner was a goalmouth scramble but the minnows managed to get it away.

Sutton had a chance themselves to take the win, as a free-kick was whipped in but Gomis’ acrobatic head was high and wide, but ultimately the two teams battled well to get their names in the hat for the next round.

Sutton United XI (4-5-1): Worner, Amankwaah, Beckwith, Collins, Downer; Eastmond, Bailey, Deacon, Biamou, Gomis; Tubbs

Subs: John, Hudson-Odoi, Fitchett, May, Spence, Monakana, Shaw

Manager: Paul Doswell

AFC Wimbledon XI (4-4-2): Shea; Fuller, Robinson, Charles,Kelly; Barcham, Bulman, Reeves, Parrett; Elliott, Taylor

Subs: McDonnell, Owens, Robertson, Francomb, Poleon, Barnett, Egan

Manager: Neal Ardley

Referee – Keith Stroud