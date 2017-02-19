Antonio Conte says he would “sign now” for Chelsea’s season to end with a double and John Terry to lift the FA Cup as captain, but refused to be drawn on the 36-year-old’s future, despite praising his influence off the pitch.

Terry made a rare start this season in the 2-0 FA Cup fifth-round win over Wolves, bring his number of appearances for the campaign up to 10, with just five in the league. The captain performed solidly, but won’t quieten speculation about his future.

Asked whether he’d like to see Terry finish the season by lifting the FA Cup, Conte said: “I’d sign now for this. Now I’d sign.

“It won’t be easy because now there are eight teams who are strong with great surprise. But I think we have to think in ourself and go step by step.

“Sunday is our day off and then on Monday it is important to restart to think on the league. We play against Swansea [City on Saturday] and for sure it will be a really tough game. It is important to win.”

Chelsea are still on course for a Premier League and FA Cup double (AFP/Getty Images)

Conte was evasive when asked on Terry’s future, however, merely re-iterating it’s important to “focus on the present”.

“I like to reply this question for John. But also for all the players, for us it is very important to be focused on the present.

Conte praised Terry as 'a very important player' (Getty Images)

"For me, he’s a very important player, my captain and he’s important in and off the pitch. I repeat, he’s helping me a lot, and I’m very pleased to have him in my squad and also to know this type of person.”

"Because I repeat we stay now in a good position, we stay in the top of the table, in the quarter-final of the FA Cup, the most important thing is now, the present, to work and build a good future. Then yeah for sure we will see the situation of every single player and we try to make the best decision for every single player.”