Brighton's Anthony Knockaert is set to receive a new Championship Player of the Year trophy after his name was spelt wrongly on the original.

The blunder was spotted by an engraver after Knockaert collected his trophy at the EFL awards. The error saw the 25-year-old winger’s name spelled 'Knockeart' rather than Knockaert.

The former Leicester winger has contributed 15 goals and eight assists in Brighton’s promotion campaign, and fended off competition from top-scorer Chris Wood and Newcastle’s Dwight Gayle to scoop the award.

Knockaert, who signed a four-year contract extension in March to keep him at the club until 2021, was also named Brighton’s Player of the Season.

The Frenchman played a bit-part for Leicester in the Premier League during the 2014-15 season, only managing 330 minutes on the pitch, and will be determined to lead Brighton to survival in their first season in the top-flight for 34 years.

After failing to secure the Championship title on Friday, Knockaert and Brighton have another chance at home to Bristol City on Saturday.