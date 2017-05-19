Bradford City face Millwall at Wembley in the first of the three Football League play-off finals. The two sides will go head-to-head at the home of the English football, with the winners claiming a place in next season’s Championship.

What time does it start?

Bradford City vs Millwall kicks off at 3.00pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 2.00pm BST.

Preview

Both clubs also met in last season’s League One end-of-season lottery. On that occasion the Lions got the better of the Bantams at the semi-final stage, only to lose 3-1 to Barnsley in the final.

Should Stuart McCall’s team emerge victorious on Saturday, they will secure a return to the second tier for the first time since 2004. It has been a long journey back for the Yorkshire side, who suffered two spells in administration and three relegations in the space of seven years following the turn of the millennium. Now on a more stable footing, club legend McCall will hope to build on the fine job done by predecessor Phil Parkinson by winning the Bantams a second promotion in four years.

Millwall are looking to bounce back to the Championship at the second time of asking following their relegation in 2015 and near-miss last year. The League One play-off winners of 2010 will be hoping to emulate their achievement this time around, with Neil Harris’ team having sneaked into sixth place in dramatic circumstances on the final day of the regular season. That was followed by an equally eventful 3-2 win over Scunthorpe in the semi-finals, giving the Lions a shot at redemption after last year’s final defeat.

Millwall beat Scunthorpe United in the semi-finals to reach Wembley ( Getty )

It’s a big game for…

Lee Gregory: The 28-year-old is the Lions’ top scorer this season, aiding his team’s cause with 18 goals in 46 games.

His two goals in the 4-3 final day win over Bristol Rovers played a big part in enabling Millwall to scrape into the play-offs. He could be decisive against the Bantams too.

Weird /best stat…

9: The number of managers Bradford had in a four-year spell between 2000 and 2004, a time the club was shrouded in chaos. They have had another nine managerial tenures since dropping out of the second tier, with current boss McCall in his second spell in charge.

Remember when…

Millwall will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last season’s play-off final, when they went down 3-1 to Barnsley.

Player to watch…

Romain Vincelot: The 31-year-old Bradford captain joined the club from Coventry last summer and has been virtually ever present this campaign.

He has expertly shielded McCall’s back four in a season that saw the Bantams concede just 43 goals in 46 regular season matches. On the big occasion, his calming influence will be required more than ever.

Past three-meetings…

Bradford City 1 (Meredith) Millwall 1 (Gregory)

League One, January 2017

Millwall 1 (Martin) Bradford City 1 (Webster)

League One, September 2016

Millwall 1 (Gregory) Bradford City 1 (Proctor)

League One, May 2016

Form…

Bradford City: WLWDWD

Millwall: WLLWDW

Odds…

Odds provided by 888 Sport

Bradford City to win: 7/4

Millwall to win: 33/20

Draw: 21/10