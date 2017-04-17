Brighton all but secured promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history with a hard-fought victory over Wigan.

The Seagulls can, mathematically, still be caught by third-placed Huddersfield who sit 15 points behind them ahead of their game with Derby later this evening.

But a 32 goal difference between the two all but guarantees Chris Hughton's men will be playing top flight football next season for the first time in 34 years.

Goals from Glenn Murray and Solly March looked to have the home side on course for a comfortable win but Nick Powell's late strike had nerves jangling at the Amex.

But they needn't have worried and stormed the pitch in their droves at full-time to celebrate.

More follows...

Brighton: Stockdale, Saltor, Hunemeier, Dunk, Bong, Knockaert, Stephens, Kayal, March, Murray, Hemed.

Subs: Maenpaa, Skalak, Murphy, Norwood, Rosenior, Tomori, Akpom.

Wigan: Haugaard, Hanson, Buxton, Burn, Warnock, Power, MacDonald, Jacobs, Perkins, Tunnicliffe, Obertan.

Subs: Morsy, Connolly, Morgan, Powell, Colclough, Byrne, Gilks.

Referee: James Linington (Isle of Wight)