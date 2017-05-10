Carlos Carvalhal could leave Sheffield Wednesday if they are not promoted this summer, The Independent can reveal, with clubs in the Premier League and Portugal weighing up a move for the 51-year-old coach.

Carvalhal this week became the first Portuguese to win the Championship Manager of the Month award after leading his side into the playoffs for a second season in a row.

Despite being a surprise appointment by the Yorkshire club's Thai owner, Dejphon Chansiri, in 2015, Carvalhal has taken Wednesday to consecutive top six finishes.

But such success comes with a price for the Hillsborough club - and they are aware of mounting interest in Carvalhal's services.

Carlos Carvalhal has elevated Wednesday to become top-six regulars during his reign (Getty)



Those close to the coach insist he will not entertain even informal conversations with clubs until Wednesday's season is over, and that he is fully focused on winning promotion to the top flight, but should they suffer a second successive playoff heartbreak then it could be hard for the former centre-back to turn down offers from Premier League clubs - having been on the managerial scrapheap for several years prior to taking over at Wednesday.

Southampton, who were interested in Carvalhal before eventually opting for Claude Puel last summer, are considering their options this off-season. The Frenchman has reportedly fallen out with key players and Saints are the subject of a takeover bid from Chinese investors Lander Holdings.

Watford and Hull are also understood to be looking at the Portuguese, with the latter uncertain over Marco Silva's future.