Brighton moved back top of the Sky Bet Championship above Newcastle after beating Reading 2-0 at the Amex Stadium.

Earlier, Newcastle had to come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home against Bristol City, who are scrapping for points at the other end of the table.

The Seagulls took full advantage in Saturday's late kick-off as they went two points clear and six ahead of Huddersfield, who drew 1-1 at Barnsley.

Sam Baldock fired Brighton into the lead on 35 minutes with his 10th league goal of the season.

Reading's Yann Kermorgant and Liam Moore attempt to get the ball ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion's Jamie Murphy (PA)

After Reading saw an effort cleared off the line, Jamie Murphy added a second for the hosts on the break in the 56th minute.

Glenn Murray's effort was disallowed for offside, but Brighton did have a third with 10 minutes left when Anthony Knockaert finished off another swift counter attack.

Reading are now in fifth place, 10 points off the top two.

Earlier, Newcastle had found themselves 2-0 down at half-time following goals from Bristol City's veteran forward Aaron Wilbraham and winger David Cotterill.

The hosts got themselves back into the match just before the hour when Bristol City midfielder Korey Smith put the ball into his own net.

Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark then snatched a late equaliser from a corner with eight minutes left.

Matt Ritchie in action for Newcastle ( Getty )

In Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Leeds defeated Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Elland Road to move fourth with a first-half goal from Chris Wood.

Leeds keeper Rob Green made a stunning second-half save to deny Jordan Rhodes from the penalty spot.

Wednesday remain in sixth place, but are now just five clear of the chasing pack.

Seventh-placed Fulham closed the gap after a 2-2 draw at Cardiff.

The visitors took the lead on 17 minutes through Stefan Johansen, but in-form striker Kenneth Zohore equalised just seven minutes later and put Cardiff into the lead on 56 minutes.

Fulham equalised after 67 minutes through a close-range effort from Neeskens Kebano.

Leeds overcame Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday ( Getty )

Huddersfield, who are third, had to be content with a 1-1 draw at Barnsley.

Defender Michael Hefele headed Town into an 18th-minute lead, but Marley Watkins' volley with 15 minutes left earned the hosts a point.

Aston Villa finally got back to winning ways after a goal from James Chester on 25 minutes proved enough to beat Derby and end a five-match losing streak.

Villa midfielder Leandro Bacuna, though, was shown a red card following a coming together with the assistant referee in stoppage time.

Bottom club Rotherham went down 4-2 at Brentford, where Ramallo Jota scored twice in stoppage time to deny the visitors a point.

Spanish forward Jota fired the Bees into the lead after 13 minutes, but Tunisia midfielder Aimen Belaid headed Rotherham level on 67 minutes.

Jota scores Brentford's first goal ( Getty )

Nico Yennaris netted a second for the hosts on 78 minutes, but Anthony Forde snatched an equaliser with just three minutes left.

Jota, though, had the final say when his penalty put Brentford 3-2 ahead in stoppage time, before completing his hat-trick following a counter attack.

Preston came from behind to beat QPR 2-1 at Deepdale.

QPR took the lead through a close-range flick from striker Kazenga LuaLua on 36 minutes.

Aiden McGeady equalised on the stroke of half-time with a 20-yard effort and Jordan Hugill's close-range finish on 71 minutes completed the turnaround.

QPR finished with 10 men after midfielder Luke Freeman collected a second caution with 12 minutes left.

Wigan remain in the bottom three after they played out a goalless draw with Nottingham Forest at the DW Stadium.

