Sam Baldock fires Brighton back to the top of the Championship as Leeds lose ground on top two

Sam Baldock scored two second-half goals as Brighton won 2-0 at Barnsley to climb back to the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

The Seagulls striker broke the deadlock seven minutes after half-time and struck his 10th goal of the season soon after the hour mark to put the visitors in control.

Chris Hughton's side had won only one of their previous four league games, but leapfrogged back into top spot, two points clear of overnight leaders Newcastle, who play Aston Villa at St James' Park on Monday night.

Leeds lost ground on the top two as they drew 1-1 at Ipswich, who extended their unbeaten league run to four matches.

Garry Monk's play-off chasers fell behind to Freddie Sears' first goal for Ipswich since October, but equalised through Stuart Dallas three minutes before half-time.

Gary Monk's men were unable to take three points from Ipswich (Getty)



Leeds rode their luck in the second half when David McGoldrick's shot hit the crossbar.

Sheffield Wednesday moved level on points with fifth-placed Leeds as a 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest secured them a fourth straight league victory.

Almen Abdi registered his first goal for Wednesday in the first half and Fernando Forestieri put the visitors 2-0 ahead early in the second period.

Keiren Westwood saved on-loan Forest striker Ross McCormack's 27th-minute penalty after the Owls keeper had brought down Ben Brereton and Abdi scored the opening goal a minute later.

Fernando Forestieri added the visitors' second ( Getty )

Ben Osborn pulled one back for the home side on the hour mark, but Forest slipped to their third straight defeat.

Neil Warnock's Cardiff made it four wins out of their last five league games by thrashing bottom club Rotherham 5-0 at home.

Kadeem Harris and Junior Hoilett put Cardiff 2-0 up at half-time before Craig Noone and Kenneth Zohore's double secured the Welsh side's biggest win of the season. Defeat left Rotherham with just one point to show from 17 league games on the road this season.

Birmingham manager Gianfranco Zola saw his faltering side go down 4-1 at home to QPR.

Matt Smith headed his first goal for QPR midway through the first half and Conor Washington doubled the Londoners' lead early in the second period.

Matt Smith celebrates scoring for QPR ( Getty )

Idrissa Sylla's header and Yeni Ngbakoto's late free-kick ensured a miserable afternoon for Zola and although Emilio Nsue netted a stoppage-time consolation, Birmingham have lost five of their last six matches.

Burton gave their survival hopes a major boost by halting Norwich's six-game unbeaten run with a 2-1 win at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Brewers went ahead through on-loan Fulham striker Cauley Woodrow's first goal for the club midway through the first period. Although Cameron Jerome headed Norwich level, the home side regained the lead through Michael Kightly in the 56th minute.

Wigan goalkeeper Matt Gilks helped clinch his side a point from a goalless draw against Preston at the DW Stadium.

Gilks saved Jordan Hugill's early penalty after Omar Bogle had fouled Callum Robinson.

