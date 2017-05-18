Ched Evans has warned women of the dangers of drinking because “there are genuine rapists out there”.

Evans was found guilty of raping a 19-year-old woman in a hotel in 2011 and sentenced to five years in prison.

The conviction was challenged and subsequently overturned after Evans was found not guilty following a re-trial last October.

Evans says women need to take more care and authorities need to do more to make them aware of the dangers they may face.

“A lot of work needs to be done in relation to consent because I definitely think that the police have an agenda to find ways to charge people and the easiest one is the drunk one," he told The Times.

"I also think that women need to be made aware of the dangers they can put themselves in because there are genuine rapists out there who prey on girls who have been drinking."

Evans agreed to return to Sheffield United earlier this month after the Blades agreed a fee of around £500,000 with Chesterfield.

Evans played for the Blades between 2009 and 2012, scoring a total of 42 goals for the side, before being imprisoned for rape.

He went on to later join the Spireites, scoring a total of seven goals in 29 appearances in what was his first season back in professional football since 2012.