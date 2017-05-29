A wait is lifted for joyous Huddersfield Town: not just for a chance in this game, but for 45 years of football outside the English top flight to finally end. The club of Herbert Chapman are back there for the first time since 1972.

And, after all that, manager David Wenger’s impact and effect on the club has been so impressively and contrastingly swift, as so symbolised by the intense running of his players - even if there was little of it on show today. That won’t matter. What matters is that after a season when they so sensationally transformed from strugglers to promotion challengers, Christopher Schindler’s low spot-kick strike has sent them to the Premier League after a 4-3 win on penalties.

The end behind the goal where the shoot-out was taken erupted in joy, the Reading players sank to their knees. It was emotionally harsh on them and their fans, but you couldn’t say it was harsh from a football perspective or the trajectories of the season.

Danny Ward punches clear a Reading free-kick ( Getty )

Jaap Stam’s side never did much more than pass in so many dull shows of possession, and have thereby been passed out. Huddersfield have beaten them in what is so commonly hyped as the most expensive in football at a value of £175m, but even the tangible effect of that fades next to the hope shown from the promoted side’s fans.

That is what this game is really about, even if it rarely looked like that on the actual pitch.

It was indeed a match that very quickly conformed to the core qualities of these two sides and everything we know about their seasons, with the game at alternating periods being influenced by Huddersfield’s more energetic passing and Reading’s more prosaic possession, meaning this was also as tight as their two meetings in the actual league this season - with both sides having claimed a home 1-0 win against the other - but often a lot less frenetic than previous play-offs.

That looked like it could have been very different in fast-paced opening stages, and Isaiah Brown really should have made the difference. In an extended period of Huddersfield pressure, Elias Kachunga drilled the ball across goal from wide, and seemed so perfectly set up for Brown to just prod the ball in unmarked from close range. Just as he was about to do exactly that, though, the ball slightly skipped up and the on-loan Chelsea forward could only put it wide.

Joey van den Berg brings down Elias Kachunga ( Getty )

The build-up to that move saw a divine piece of skill from Rajiv Van La Parra that suggested Wembley was in for the kind of chaotic match that used to define this contest in the 1990s - not least when Reading themselves lost 4-3 to Bolton Wanderers after extra-time in 1994-95 - but it didn’t take too long for the current Reading to stifle that, just as they’ve stifled a lot of games this season.

It saw so much of the same: the same kind of sideways pass, although there was a sudden burst forward just after half-time when George Evans broke with the general passage of play with a fine through ball, that set up John Swift for a powerful strike from the edge of the box. Danny Ward, however, got down well to save, and also push the ball away with force.

At the other end, Huddersfield might have had a penalty when Joey van den Berg tried to swipe the ball clear from his own box, only for Michael Hefele to go down right beside him. Referee Neil Swarbrick evidently didn't think the defender had tripped the forward.

Jaap Stam reacts during the second haf ( Getty )

The fact Wagner’s side couldn’t quite finesse a chance from that fit completely with the game by that point. There was a lot of Reading passing, a lot of Huddersfield running, but not much actually happening out of it. It wasn’t so much that they were cancelling each other out, more that there was just a lot of nothing.

So, with nothing on the scoreboard, it went to something else that was entirely predictable: extra-time.

There was nothing extra to the game, as it was just more of the same, with Garath McCleary summing that up by trying a speculative long shot that sailed high and wide.

Lewis Grabban vies with Michael Hefele ( Getty )

McCleary went a bit closer moments later, but that was saying something, given his low shot was still a few yards past the post.

Just before then, Jordan Obita had taken a booking for ruggedly taking down Colin Quanar, and that probably explained much about why the game was this lacking in quality and entertainment, arguably even more than the past two meetings. None of those had the tension and stakes of this, with neither side willing to make the kind of mistake that would cost them so much.

That was only emphasised again four minutes from the end when Nahki Wells seemed to be presented with a chance to win it just inside the box, only to drag a tired shot wide, leaving him and Reading goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi falling to the ground with their head in their hands for very different reasons.

Christopher Schindler scores the winning penalty for Huddersfield ( Getty )

There may not have been much football drama, but there was a lot of human drama - and that was amplified when it finally and so inevitably trundled to penalties.

Reading had the advantage when Hefele’s effort was saved, only for Moore to blaze his over and then Ward to get down for Obita’s.

It was left to Schindler to hit the net, send the fans into raptures, and send the three-time English champions back to where they feel they belong.