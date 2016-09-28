Former Chelsea forward Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Leeds owner Massimo Cellino are among the latest high-profile names to be linked with corruption in football allegations as Barnsley’s assistant manager is also filmed receiving a bung.

In Wednesday night’s Telegraph accusations, Hasselbaink is filmed negotiating a £55,000 fee to work for an agency which wanted to sell players to his club Queens Park Rangers.

The Dutchman flew out to Singapore for one of two meetings with the undercover reporters to negotiate acting as an ambassador for the fabricated Far Eastern firm.

Barnley’s assistant boss Tommy Wright was suspended by his club when they were made aware of the allegations.

Wright was filmed during three secret meetings with undercover reporters where he is shown accepting a payment of £5,000 to encourage Barnsley to sign players part-owned by the Far East firm.

Leeds owner Cellino was reportedly filmed offering to sell shares in Leeds United to the fake firm in order to help the undercover reporters get around third party ownership rules.

The Italian allegedly suggested the firm should become shareholders in Leeds and in return he would insure they would receive a percentage of his players’ sell-on fees.

These reports come as the latest wave of allegations which have already led to England manager Sam Allardyce losing his job and eight current or former Premier League bosses being accused of receiving bungs.