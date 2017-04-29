Leyton Orient supporters invaded the pitch and staged a sit-down protest against the ownership of Francesco Becchetti in the closing stages of their final home game of the season.

Play was suspended in the 85th minute of Orient's League Two encounter with Colchester United after several hundred fans took to the pitch, with chants of "Becchetti out!" and “Sit down for the Orient!”

The east London club's 112-year stay in the Football League ended with relegation last weekend after a 3-0 defeat against Crewe Alexandra.

'Becchetti Out' Becchetti Out' this fan base love this club. And they are showing it here! #lofc pic.twitter.com/QcuKlG1ZLB — GuardianOrient (@GuardianOrient) 29 April 2017

​Orient were the subject of a winding-up petition brought by Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs earlier this year over unpaid taxes.

The club narrowly staved off the threat of extinction last month, with Becchetti given until 12 June to pay off his debts to creditors or sell the club.

More to follow…