Paul Lambert leaves Wolves after six months in charge

Paul Lambert has left Wolves after six months at Molineux with former Porto coach Nuno Espirito Santo expected to be announced as the Scotsman’s successor.

Lambert, 47, was the third boss to be brought in at the club since owners Fosun purchased the Championship side last summer, following Walter Zenga and Kenny Jackett.

A club statement read: “Wolves and Paul Lambert have agreed to part company following a football review which took place at the end of the season.”

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Paul for his dedication and professionalism during his time at the club, which included some memorable victories, and wish him all the best in his future career.

Nuno is set to be announced as Lambert's replacement ( Getty )

"In addition, first team coaches Stuart Taylor and Rob Edwards, and Head of Sport Science Tony Daley, will also be leaving Wolves with immediate effect.

Lambert and the club's owners are believed to have come to a head over Wolves' recruitment policy.

Lambert was disappointed with the club after discovering that he would have little-to-no input into their transfers this summer, with super-agent Jorge Mendes instead trusted to arm the squad with talent that could see them fight for promotion.

Indeed, as recently as last week Lambert believed he was in full control of recruitment and was telling agents that he would be building around a "young, British core" and that Mendes was not to be involved in transfers.

Lambert and Wolves clashed over the clubs' recruitment policy ( Getty )

Internally, Lambert didn't mind the Portuguese's involvement as long as players weren't to be signed without his knowledge but over the past few days the club's attitude to this has changed - prompting the Scotsman's departure.

Owners Fosun have already sounded out Nuno as a replacement. The Portuguese, who was recently sacked by Porto after one season in charge, is set to be confirmed as the Championship side's new manager in the coming days.