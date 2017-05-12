Paul Lambert's future increasingly looks to be away from Wolverhampton Wanderers after a seemingly irreconcilable split over the summer's recruitment policy further widened.

The Scot is understood to be expecting the sack, with owners Fosun already sounding out potential replacements as they consider their options.

Lambert is disappointed with the club after discovering that he would have little-to-no input into their transfers this summer, with super-agent Jorge Mendes instead trusted to arm the squad with talent that could see them fight for promotion.

Indeed, as recently as last week Lambert believed he was in full control of recruitment and was telling agents that he would be building around a "young, British core" and that Mendes was not to be involved in transfers. Internally, Lambert didn't mind the Portuguese's involvement as long as players weren't to be signed without his knowledge but over the past few days the club's attitude to this has changed - prompting the uncertainty over the coaching position.

All is not well at Molineux ( Getty )

Mendes' biggest supporters within Molineux point to the signing of Helder Costa, the club's player of the season, as evidence of what the Gestifute chief can provide but equally there were a lot of ineffective arrivals - Paul Gladon, Prince Oniangue, Ola John, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and João Teixeira - for which Mendes is understood to have been responsible.

Wolves' sporting director Kevin Thalwell has been focusing on negotiations with the targets that Lambert had identified, but the players concerned are now looking elsewhere.

Wanderers haven't been struggling to attract players, with big agent fees ensuring representatives are pushing their clients to move to Wolverhampton.

But until the messy situation within the club is cleared up, no player is likely to sign on the dotted line.